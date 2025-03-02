Home
Sunday, March 2, 2025
  • Avengers: Doomsday Concept Art Leaks; Star-Lord, Young Avengers And Doctor Strange Revealed – Fans Go Crazy!

Avengers: Doomsday Concept Art Leaks; Star-Lord, Young Avengers And Doctor Strange Revealed – Fans Go Crazy!

Leaked Avengers: Doomsday concept art teases Doctor Doom’s throne, Hulk’s world, Star-Lord & Young Avengers. Marvel removes images, but fans remain excited!

Avengers: Doomsday Concept Art Leaks; Star-Lord, Young Avengers And Doctor Strange Revealed – Fans Go Crazy!


Marvel fans are buzzing with excitement after an alleged concept art leak from Avengers: Doomsday surfaced online. The images provide an intriguing look into the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, which marks Robert Downey Jr’s return as Vincent Van Doom, also known as Doctor Doom.

The concept art, originally shared by Marvel artist Mushk Rizvi on ArtStation, was quickly taken down but has since been widely circulated on social media. A Marvel fan page on X (formerly Twitter) reposted the images, giving fans a glimpse of several key characters and thrilling potential plotlines.

What the Leaked Concept Art Reveals

  1. Star-Lord & White Vision: One image features Star-Lord lounging on a couch with White Vision in a sleek, modern setting, hinting at an unexpected alliance.
  2. Hulk’s World in Latveria? Another piece of artwork showcases a world seemingly overrun by Hulks, possibly located in Latveria, Doctor Doom’s homeland.
  3. Black Panther’s Recasting or Alternate Universe? The concept art suggests a potential recasting or an alternate universe version of T’Challa’s Black Panther ruling over Wakanda.
  4. Doctor Doom’s Throne Room: A striking image of Doctor Doom sitting on his throne in Battleworld features a medieval setting. Among the characters present in his court is Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), restrained in chains. Notably, Yelena Belova, who is set to return in Thunderbolts, is also seen among the court members.
  5. The Young Avengers Bar Scene: Another standalone artwork shows a casual bar setting where Star-Lord interacts with the Young Avengers, possibly hinting at a new team-up.

Marvel’s Secrecy & Concept Art Removal

According to Forbes, the Marvel artist’s ArtStation page, where these images were initially posted, has been removed. However, the leaked artwork continues to spread across various platforms, sparking widespread discussions and fan theories.

What to Expect from Avengers: Doomsday

Set for release in May 2026, Avengers: Doomsday is expected to explore multiple timelines and universes, reuniting several iconic MCU actors. This will set the stage for Avengers: Secret Wars, which is scheduled for release in 2027. With Robert Downey Jr returning in a villainous role and Doctor Doom at the center of the action, anticipation is at an all-time high.

While Marvel Studios remains tight-lipped about the leak, fans are already speculating about the potential directions Avengers: Doomsday might take. If these images are any indication, the film is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious projects in MCU history.

