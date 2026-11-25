Avengers: Doomsday by Marvel Studios has created a new benchmark at Disney as it has recorded 563 million views in the first 24 hours of releasing its trailer. The numbers make it the most viewed trailer by Disney within a day, even beating its own previous teaser and other major releases from the studio.

It is, however, worth noting that Avengers: Doomsday has not managed to beat one Marvel film in its movie trailers ranking. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has recorded 718.6 million views in its first 24 hours of release and remains to be beating the upcoming film. This latest trailer has drawn attention due to some of its main characters like the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men’s comeback.

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Surpasses Its Own Previous Record

As per Deadline, the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer has amassed 563 million views from all platforms within 24 hours of being released. The number is more than the 503 million views that were garnered by the teaser of the movie in its very first day. Additionally, the number has crossed the mark of 365 million views received by the Deadpool & Wolverine 2024 Super Bowl Teaser.

The current number is quite significant in light of the fact that it is not necessary for the subsequent trailers of the film to receive more views than the first one.

Which Marvel Film Holds The All-Time Trailer View Record?

Despite its record-breaking performance, Avengers: Doomsday has not become the most-viewed movie trailer ever. That distinction belongs to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which recorded 718.6 million views in its first 24 hours. The figure places it ahead of Avengers: Doomsday in the overall movie trailer rankings.

The distinction matters because the 563-million figure makes Doomsday Disney’s biggest trailer launch, not the biggest launch across all film studios and franchises.

Chris Evans Returns As Steve Rogers In Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Evans will be playing the role of Steve Rogers once again, and that is one of the most important things mentioned in the trailer. This comes after the revelation of the plot development involving Steve and Peggy Carter with their son. The Fantastic Four seems to travel back in time to bring Steve in the main plotline in order to use his experience to fight Doctor Doom.

Steve’s son learns about his father’s past as Captain America, which adds some personal angle to the whole storyline. The return of Evans in this film will be very important for many fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe, because Steve Rogers was seen completing his storyline in Avengers: Endgame.

X-Men And Fantastic Four Join The Avengers Against Doctor Doom

The recent footage brings three of the main superhero alliances, namely the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four, preparing for battle with Doctor Doom. In this footage, there is a remarkable scene where James Marsden’s Cyclops speaks the classic phrase, “To me, my X-Men,” and then Nightcrawler teleports Gambit, Mystique, and Beast into battle.

Also appearing in this footage are other recognizable heroes such as Mister Fantastic, Shang-Chi, Thor, and Yelena Belova. Robert Downey Jr. appears as Doctor Doom in an entirely different role from the one he had played before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Tony Stark and Iron Man.

When Will Avengers: Doomsday Release In India?

Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and will be produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz. The film will be released in Indian theatres on December 17, 2026, a day before its release in the United States of America. It will be available in the English language along with Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie has been set to screen in premium versions such as Marvel Presented in Infinity Vision.

The film’s latest trailer offers viewers many reasons to watch the footage all over again. Its 563 million view launch has created history for Disney, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day still holds the record of the biggest trailer launch ever.

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