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Home > Entertainment News > Avengers: Doomsday D23 Surprise: Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell Tease Their Returns As Hugh Jackman Crashes Marvel’s Presentation – WATCH

Avengers: Doomsday D23 Surprise: Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell Tease Their Returns As Hugh Jackman Crashes Marvel’s Presentation – WATCH

Marvel Studios gave fans a major glimpse into Avengers: Doomsday at D23, with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell taking the stage. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds also added to the excitement with a surprise video appearance.

Avengers Doomsday (Photo:X)
Avengers Doomsday (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 13:11 IST

Marvel Studios knows how to make an entrance, and at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it did exactly that. The studio offered fans a special look at Avengers: Doomsday, turning the presentation into a reunion of familiar MCU faces while teasing the massive multiverse conflict ahead. Robert Downey Jr., who returns to the Marvel universe in a very different role as Doctor Doom, was joined on stage by Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell, reprising their respective roles as Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter. Marvel confirmed the trio’s appearance as part of its D23 presentation.

Chris Evans And Hayley Atwell Hint At Steve And Peggy’s Return

For fans, Evans and Atwell’s appearance was particularly intriguing. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers travelled back in time to return the Infinity Stones and ultimately chose to remain in the past with Peggy Carter. Their quiet reunion appeared to give Steve the happy ending he had spent years chasing. But Avengers: Doomsday appears ready to complicate that ending.

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“Now, we know that there’s nothing this crowd loves more than a happy ever after,” Atwell teased, before Evans recalled that Steve had come close to getting exactly that in Endgame. The exchange immediately raised questions about how Steve and Peggy fit into the new multiverse storyline.

Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Want In

The surprises did not end there. Hugh Jackman, who has become synonymous with Wolverine, appeared through a video message alongside an off-screen Ryan Reynolds, jokingly asking Marvel for a place in the already enormous Doomsday cast. Jackman suggested he could help “round out” the cast and even joked that he might convince Reynolds to appear as Deadpool.

Whether that playful pitch becomes reality remains to be seen, but given Marvel’s increasingly interconnected multiverse, fans have plenty of reasons to speculate.

Avengers: Doomsday Brings Multiple Marvel Worlds Together

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is expected to bring together heroes from different corners of Marvel’s cinematic universe as they confront an existential threat. The sprawling ensemble includes Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Paul Rudd, Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden and several other major Marvel names.

Marvel also unveiled a new poster for the film at D23, adding another piece to what is shaping up to be one of the MCU’s biggest events since Avengers: Endgame. And with Doctor Doom at the centre of the coming conflict, the real question is no longer simply who will return, but who will survive the multiverse showdown?

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Avengers: Doomsday D23 Surprise: Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell Tease Their Returns As Hugh Jackman Crashes Marvel’s Presentation – WATCH
Tags: avengers doomsdaychris evansMarvelrobert downey jr

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Avengers: Doomsday D23 Surprise: Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell Tease Their Returns As Hugh Jackman Crashes Marvel’s Presentation – WATCH

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Avengers: Doomsday D23 Surprise: Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell Tease Their Returns As Hugh Jackman Crashes Marvel’s Presentation – WATCH
Avengers: Doomsday D23 Surprise: Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell Tease Their Returns As Hugh Jackman Crashes Marvel’s Presentation – WATCH
Avengers: Doomsday D23 Surprise: Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell Tease Their Returns As Hugh Jackman Crashes Marvel’s Presentation – WATCH
Avengers: Doomsday D23 Surprise: Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell Tease Their Returns As Hugh Jackman Crashes Marvel’s Presentation – WATCH

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