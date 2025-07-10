LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Avengers Doomsday First Look LEAKED: Four Major Heroes Spotted Together in Epic Marvel Set Photo!

Avengers Doomsday First Look LEAKED: Four Major Heroes Spotted Together in Epic Marvel Set Photo!

A leaked photo from Avengers: Doomsday set reveals Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and Wolverine together, sparking fan theories about a multiverse war, Kang’s return, and X-Men’s MCU entry. The image hints at epic battles and emotional reunions ahead.

Leaked Avengers: Doomsday set photo showing Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and Wolverine standing in a destroyed city, hinting at multiverse chaos and Kang’s possible return.
Avengers Assemble Again! First leaked photo from Avengers: Doomsday shows Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man & Wolverine united in a war-torn New York the multiverse is breaking!

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 18:13:37 IST

Marvel enthusiasts, rejoice because the first leaked image from the Avengers: Doomsday set has overwhelmed the internet with all the excitement! The image, which appeared on the web yesterday evening, shows four of the largest superheroes in the MCU standing shoulder-to-shoulder in what could only be a life-or-death battlefield. While Marvel Studios remains mum on the plot of this hotly anticipated phase-ending film, this behind-the-scenes look has had fans into speculation mode. From the desolate landscape to the surprise gathering of heroes, each pixel of the photo suggests explosive plot turns, emotional reunions, and an unprecedented menace hanging over the multiverse.

Leaked Avengers Doomsday Set Photo Shows Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man & Wolverine Together

Yes, you heard it right Wolverine is in frame! The leaked image of Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man (allegedly Tom Holland), and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine all suited up standing in the midst of carnage that appears to be bruised-up New York City. This powerful group of heroes from some of the various of the several different Marvel worlds and universes has speculators abuzz with gigantic multiverse-sized events occurring in Avengers: Doomsday.

Doctor Strange is obviously clinging to a new, radiating artifact pertaining to whatever the next Infinity-level threat is, and Spider-Man is obviously beaten and drained, which is high stakes from the get-go. Captain Marvel is wearing a rendition of her costume that is a bit darker with thicker armor-style plates, and this pertains to her newer, more elevated position in Avengers leadership. The biggest surprise is Wolverine. His return, one that seems to be from the Deadpool 3 universe, suggests that this film might just be the convergence of all Marvel universes into the grandest fight ever.



MCU Fans Spot Clues to Kang’s Return and A Possible X-Men Integration

Apart from the four principal heroes, eagle-eyed viewers have spotted the background, where the shadows of Kang the Conqueror’s presence have been seen. “Time is Broken” graffiti is seen in the background behind the team, which means the multiversal destruction by Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantomania is yet to be reversed. Is Avengers: Doomsday teeing up the return of Kang or maybe even a darker iteration of him?

Spinning the rumor wheel even further, the fans also pointed to what appears to be an old X-Men logo on a piece of one of the metal ruins, and that spawned speculation about not just the X-Men being in the movie but that they are indeed in the middle of it. This follows Marvel’s growing hints towards featuring mutants, especially considering Ms. Marvel and Deadpool 3. The picture is also creating speculations on whether other legacy characters such as Iron Man or Scarlet Witch will make a comeback through multiverse cameos.

Tags: Avengers Doomsday first lookAvengers Doomsday leaked photoAvengers multiverse movie

