Avengers: Doomsday – Star-Studded Cast Announced; Find Out Who Is On Board As Filming Begins

Marvel Studios has officially confirmed the star-studded cast for Avengers: Doomsday, the next major installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With filming kicking off this week, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite superheroes and the introduction of exciting new characters.

Marvel Studios has officially confirmed the star-studded cast for Avengers: Doomsday, the next major installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With filming kicking off this week, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite superheroes and the introduction of exciting new characters.

Robert Downey Jr. Returns as Doctor Doom

Leading the cast is Robert Downey Jr., making a dramatic return to the MCU—but not as Iron Man. Instead, Downey will portray Victor von Doom, a.k.a. Doctor Doom, one of Marvel’s most legendary villains. His casting was first revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, where he teased, “New mask, same task.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Avengers Assemble Once Again

Alongside Downey, Marvel has brought together a powerhouse cast of both returning and new superheroes, including:

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier

Letitia Wright as Shuri/The New Black Panther

Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing

Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor the Submariner

Kelsey Grammer reprising his X-Men role as Beast

Marvel has hinted that additional casting announcements will follow as production progresses.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

New Faces and Expanding the MCU

Some of these characters have yet to make their MCU debut, with Vanessa Kirby and Ebon Moss-Bachrach set to introduce Sue Storm and Ben Grimm in the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps, releasing in July 2025. Additionally, Tenoch Huerta Mejía returns after playing Namor, the antagonist in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, though his exact role in Doomsday remains a mystery.

Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, who previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Endgame, are returning to helm Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars. Given their track record, expectations for these films are sky-high.

Release Dates and Upcoming Marvel Films

The MCU’s next big phase is packed with major releases leading up to Doomsday:

Thunderbolts* – May 2, 2025

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – July 25, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday – May 1, 2026

Avengers: Secret Wars – May 7, 2027

It’s been years since the Avengers last assembled on-screen in Avengers: Endgame (2019), where they defeated Thanos and bid farewell to key heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow. Now, a new chapter begins, with fresh heroes stepping up and old favorites returning for what promises to be one of the most epic battles in Marvel history.