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Home > Entertainment News > Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Breakdown; Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, Chris Evans’ Return And More

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Breakdown; Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, Chris Evans’ Return And More

Marvel Studios unveiled the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer, showcasing Robert Downey Jr.’s chilling debut as Doctor Doom alongside Chris Evans’ shock return. Helmed by the Russo brothers, the epic preview teases unprecedented multiverse chaos ahead of its December release.

Avengers: Doomsday, Image Credits- IMDb
Avengers: Doomsday, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 22:13 IST

Avengers Doomsday Trailer: Marvel Studios has officially released the first trailer of Avengers: Doomsday and it is everything the fans could ask for. It is one of the biggest crossovers since the Avengers: Endgame with all the new faces one could dream to see, and hope could fill the vacant space left by so many exits or maybe not.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the footage confirms an intermix between three cinematic universes: the MCU, the Fox X-Men saga, and the newly established Fantastic Four line-up.

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Is Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom the MCU’s Most Dangerous Threat Yet?

The trailer wastes no time establishing Victor von Doom as an existential threat across realities. Concealed behind his iconic steel mask and green cloak, Robert Downey Jr.’s Doom demonstrates effortless dominance. In a brief visual highlight, Doom casually halts Stormbreaker—a weapon capable of cutting through all six Infinity Stones.

At Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X offers a grim warning:

“Something’s coming, something we may not be able to deter. Before this day is done, we will be faced with an unthinkable decision.”

The footage makes Marvel’s narrative positioning clear: Doctor Doom is not being treated as a successor to Thanos, but as a completely different caliber of villain.

Which Universes Collide in the New ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Footage?

The trailer presents a rapid sequence of multiversal encounters:

  • The X-Men Reunion: Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), and Channing Tatum (Gambit) cross paths with current MCU heroes.

  • Tactical Clashes: Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi faces off against Gambit, while Mystique shifts into Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

  • Combined Forces: Wakandan forces led by Shuri (Letitia Wright) line up alongside Namor’s Talokan army, while the Fantastic Four team up with the Thunderbolts.

  • TVA Oversight: Tom Hiddleston’s Loki makes an appearance in his Time Variance Authority suit.

How Does Chris Evans Return as Steve Rogers?

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor serves as the emotional anchor of the footage. Addressing the fractured assembly of heroes, Thor issues a stern rallying cry:

“Put aside your petty squabbles. Presume nothing except this: if you return, you will return as brothers and sisters. Mark my words: we are going to need a miracle.”

That miracle arrives with the return of Chris Evans. Marking his first major franchise appearance since retiring the shield in Endgame, Evans takes hold of Mjolnir, proving his worthiness once again to a stunned Thor.

Why Were Spider-Man and Wolverine Excluded From the Teaser?

Despite so much happening in the trailer, we could not see Tom Holland’s Spider-man Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine anywhere.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day scheduled to release on July 31, Marvel might want to keep a few things under the wrap and moreover the upcoming movie may open new horizons for the Avengers and character development as well.

Avengers: Doomsday Release Date

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release on December 18, 2026, worldwide and this will be making a way for its direct sequel which is slated to release with the title Avengers: Secret Wars in December next year.

ALSO READ: What Does Ramayana Star Sai Pallavi’s Rs 8 Crore Coimbatore Home Look Like? Inside Photos

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Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Breakdown; Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, Chris Evans’ Return And More
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Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Breakdown; Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, Chris Evans’ Return And More
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