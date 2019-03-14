According to the reports, fans will get to see Captain Marvel interacting with Rocket Racoon in the Avengers Endgame. On April 1 and 2 Indian fans will be getting a chance to interact with Joe Russo as the Avengers Endgame director will be flying down to Mumbai to cover his Asia Pacific promotional tour for the film.

Last year when Marvels Infinity War hit theatres, fans were left tongue-tied after they saw Thanos destroying half of the universe’s population. Since then fans have been eagerly waiting to see the movie’s sequel. The prequel had superheroes i.e. Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) finding a way to defeat the Thanos from Titan, hence fans have been wanting to see more of it. To keep up with fans’ expectation, Marvel’s latest trailer for Avengers Endgame is out.

In the trailer, it is featuring Infinity war’s ceremonial recap to show how far the heroes and fans have come. After showing the recap, it’s giving details about what is going to happen in the big finale of the End game. But we all know that the Avengers do the same as they have done in the infinity war to save the world. At any cost, they will try to fix whatever damage was made by the Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

However, this time Thanos fails to make an appearance in the trailer. At last the trailer ends up with the scene where Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson and Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, along with other Marvel heroes are ready with their marvel suits to face the situation. Endgame hits theatres on April 26, 2019. Soon, Indian fans will be getting a chance to interact with the director of the movie, Joe Russo, who will be flying to Mumbai to cover his Asia Pacific promotional tour for the End Game. Joe will be interacting with the eagerly waiting Indian Marvels fans on April 1 and 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More