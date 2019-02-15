Avengers Endgame: Due to Marvel's huge fanbase in India and the craze for the fourth instalment of the Marvel Avengers, Marvel India has signed AR Murugadoss to write dialogues for the Tamil version of the movie. Marvel India wants the Avengers Endgame to break all the records In India and for the same to happen, they are making serious efforts to make it a blockbuster.

One of the most awaited movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Marvel Avengers: Endgame is going to hit the screens in April 2019. Due to a huge fan following of the franchise in India, Marvel India has signed AR Murugadoss to write the dialogues for the Tamil version of the Marvel Avengers: Endgame. 2018 hit Avengers: Infinity War generated a high scale profit of Rs 227.43 crore in India and its sequel Marvel Avengers: Endgame is anticipated to break all the records and for making it happen Marvel India is making all efforts to make the movie a blockbuster in local languages too. Last year, for the movie Avengers: Infinity War, Rana Dugubatti was signed to give voice to Thanos in Telugu.

AR Murugadoss is known for his mind-blowing films like Sarkar, Ghajini, Thuppakki, etc.

AR Murugadoss said about the movie that he always idealised the scale, story and the aura of the Marvel movies and the Avenger. Endgame is going to be one of the most action-packed and energetic projects of Marvel for which the excitement can be witnessed on a global level. AR Murugadoss added that he wants to thank his son, Aditya, as he is more than excited to be a part of this movie which has a collection of so many powerful individuals like Thor, Iron Man, Captain America and much more.

After the Avengers: Infinity War, the audience is going crazy to see how the superheroes will fight against Thanos. Till now a lot of theories have emerged and most of them stated the fact that the superheroes absent in Infinity war will make a comeback in the sequel.

Avenger’s Endgame trailer shows Thanos has accomplished his mission to destroy 50% of the universe after collecting all the infinity stones.

