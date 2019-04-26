Avengers Endgame audience and celebrity reaction: Avengers Endgame audience and celebrity reaction: One of the most anticipated films of the year, Avengers Endgame has finally hit the theatrical screens in India. Starring Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and many more in key roles, Avengers Endgame marks the 22nd film of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Releasing amid heightened excitement in India, it seems like the hype around the film has lived up to all the expectations. As the reviews from the world over continue to pour in, the first-day-first-show in many places has concluded and the early reviews coming in at the moment are sure to excite you.
Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in his review of the film gave it 5 stars and called it MARVEL-OUS. He said that Avengers Endgame surpasses expectations with emotional, funny and lots of twists and turns. With this, the audience should ready to expect a storm at the box office. Meanwhile, Film critic Ramesh Bala also gave the film 5 stars and said that Avengers Endgame has everything one could ask for. With fun, emotions, action and clever screenplay, the film also boasts of several mass moments.
Check out the trailer of Avengers Endgame here:
Take a look at the early reviews of Avengers Endgame in India:
Looking at the buzz around the film, Avengers Endgame is expected to earn Rs 50 crore on its first day at the box office in India and garner Rs 300 crore in its lifetime run. As per early reports, Avengers has already earned around $169 million, i.e Rs 1187 crore on Day 1 at the global box office. Earning roughly around $107.5 crore in China, the film has emerged as the highest opener in the country.