Avengers Endgame audience and celebrity reaction: Avengers Endgame starring Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson among others has hit the silver screens this weekend. Helmed by Joe and Anthony Russo and produced under the banner of Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Avengers Endgame is one of the most awaited films of the year.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in his review of the film gave it 5 stars and called it MARVEL-OUS. He said that Avengers Endgame surpasses expectations with emotional, funny and lots of twists and turns. With this, the audience should ready to expect a storm at the box office. Meanwhile, Film critic Ramesh Bala also gave the film 5 stars and said that Avengers Endgame has everything one could ask for. With fun, emotions, action and clever screenplay, the film also boasts of several mass moments.

#OneWordReview…#AvengersEndgame: MARVEL-OUS.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

The hugely-anticipated film exceeds the humongous expectations… Emotional, humorous, lots and lots of surprises in store… Get ready for a Tsunami at the Boxoffice. #AvengersEndgameReview pic.twitter.com/DW6SQNiEFq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 25, 2019

#AvengersEndgame [5/5] : A Perfect Entertainer! Has everything one can ask for.. Fun.. Emotions.. Action.. Clever Screenplay.. The Mass Moments Fans expect.. A Grand Finale for the glorious path travelled so far.. 👏👏 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 26, 2019

Check out the trailer of Avengers Endgame here:

Take a look at the early reviews of Avengers Endgame in India:

#AvengersEndgame is unarguably epic and emotional in every sense. What a fitting, nostalgic-filled end to one of the best movie franchises ever. You can't have a better closure to some of the most popular characters. Moved me, entertained me and gave me more bang for my bucks. — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) April 26, 2019

#AvengersEndgame: What an experience. An absolutely fulfilling, emotional and action-packed spectacle that is awesome in every way possible. Can't ask for more! — Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) April 26, 2019

I never had tears for a superhero movie like this.!!! High on emotions. It will just exceed all our expectations. One of the greatest movie indeed. Watch it only in English.!❤️ Tamil dubbing seems to be crooked. Next show again on saturday evening..!! Repeat..!!#AvengersEndgame — T H M Official™ (@THM_Off) April 26, 2019

#AvengersEndgame – A boxoffice hurricane is the forecast! It's better for our other Indian films to stay away for a couple of weeks atleast.🙏 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 26, 2019

#AvengersEndgame My life will not be the same after this movie is the best movie I've ever seen! pic.twitter.com/oicEHwK6eX — Askar Usein (@AskarUsein) April 26, 2019

#AvengersEndgame – 🌟⭐⭐⭐⭐ What an epic grand finale elevated by the adrenaline rushing climax battle. Man, I never hooted, cried and enjoyed watching a movie like this before in my life. Fantabuluous movie watching experience which I will cherish forever. — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) April 26, 2019

#AvengersEndgame – Everything an avenger fan needs! — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) April 26, 2019

When my 1st love left me (5yrs of relationship) i didnt cried this much . This (#Avengers End Game ) distrubed me alot . Now all i need s a place with complete silent and where i could cry loud, no one can see me . Love yu Guyz . #AvengersEndGame that too in @VettriTheatres 😘. — GowthamNeduncheziyan (@Iam_gowtham23) April 26, 2019

#AvengersEndgame Whatte Cinematic Experience. Mind Blowing. Emotional. Action Extravaganza. Final 45 minutes is SPECTACULAR. @Russo_Brothers nailed it to every frame. Box Office BONANZA ahead. — Vinoth Cj (@vinothcj_) April 26, 2019

Looking at the buzz around the film, Avengers Endgame is expected to earn Rs 50 crore on its first day at the box office in India and garner Rs 300 crore in its lifetime run. As per early reports, Avengers has already earned around $169 million, i.e Rs 1187 crore on Day 1 at the global box office. Earning roughly around $107.5 crore in China, the film has emerged as the highest opener in the country.

