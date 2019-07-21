Marvel Studios 22nd film Avengers: Endgame has broken all records at the box office globally. The re-release of the movie helped it to become the most-watched movie of all times leaving behind James Cameron's Avatar. It has made the business of $2.7892 billion till now.

The most awaited film Avengers: Endgame has broken all records recently by becoming the highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd film of the Marvel Studios and before its release, it was anticipated that the penultimate movie in The Infinity Saga will definitely break James Cameron’s Avatar record at the box office.

The time when Avengers: Endgame was released it broke all the box office records like opening day and weekend. The movie was appreciated not only in the US but in other parts of the country as well including India. Later, after a few weeks, it was noticed that the business of the movie slowed down but Marvel Studios used a strong strategy and re-released the film on the big screens with some new footage. It was done a week before Spider-Man: Far From Home was released.

After the re-release of the film, Avengers: Endgame had it’s game strong on the big screens and again became trending amongst its fans. According to sources, Avengers: Endgame will finally beat Avatar as its gross total has reached up to $2.7892 billion which is expected to break the record of Avatar tomorrow which currently is $2.7897 billion.

It should be noted that Avatar was re-released after one year of the original release but on the other hand, Avengers: Endgame was re-released while it was already running in theatres. Meanwhile, fans are excited for Avatar 2 which is slated to release next year.

Disney co-chairman Alan Horn said Marvel Studios has recently announced Avengers: Endgame is the new king of the box office at the San Diego Comic-Con.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App