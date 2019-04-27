Avengers Endgame box office collection day 1: Avengers Endgame featuring Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. released on Friday and in just one day, the film has earned Rs 53.10 crore. The film is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and is produced under the banners of Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Avengers Endgame box office collection day 1: After creating a buzz in China, Australia, and South Korea, Marvel Studios superhero film smashed the Indian markets as well with the first-day collection of Rs 53,10 crore. The film has emerged as the third highest opener film in India after top films like Thugs of Hindostan and Baahubali. A report from boxofficeindia reveals that the film’s first-day occupancy has crossed the records for Baahubali as well. Comparing the first day collections, Thugs of Hindostan collected Rs 52.25 crore meanwhile Baahubali collected Rs 121 crore on the first day of release.

The action superhero film has not only smashed Indian markets, it also continues to dazzle globally. Reports suggest that in just two days of the release, the film has earned Rs 2,130 crore worldwide. Not only this, the film has become the fastest movie to earn $100 million. The film took only 17 hours to break the record of the film Stars Wars: The Force Awakens.

#AvengersEndgame emerges a game changer… Sets new benchmarks on Day 1… An eye opener for the industry that feels national holidays/festivals yield best results at the BO… Fri ₹ 53.10 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 63.21 cr. NON-HOLIDAY RELEASE. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2019

Talking about the overall collections, Marvel Studios superhero film has earned $ 107.5 million in China, $60 million at the US. The film has earned 169 million dollars in overall 25 markets. Moreover, various trade experts predict that the film will cross the mark of $ 900 million in the first week and will also reach 1 billion mark soon.

The film released in total 2845 screens in India and over 2 million tickets were sold in advance booking. The film features Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr in lead roles. The 22nd film of Marvel Cinematic Universe is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Avengers: Endgame is a sequel to The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Infinity War and was among the highly anticipated films of the year. The film also garnered praises from every angle starting from entertainment, emotional weight, acting and direction.

What a coincidence…

⭐️ #Baahubali2 released on [Fri] 28 April 2017

⭐️ #AvengersInfinityWar released on [Fri] 27 April 2018

⭐️ Now #AvengersEndgame released on [Fri] 26 April 2019

All three money spinners released on the *last Friday* of April. NON-HOLIDAY RELEASES all. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2019

