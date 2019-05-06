Avengers Endgame: The 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Avengers: Endgame has created history by occupying the second slot and has become the highest-grossing film to earn Rs 2.1888 billion dollars worldwide. The film is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and serves as a conclusion to Infinity Saga.

Marvel Cinematic Universe latest release Avengers: Endgame is not only creating buzz since its release, but it has also marked history at the box office. Starting from their home ground, North America to overseas, the film is currently breaking records of all other films. Just after few days of its release, Marvel film has proved that it is here to lead rather than to follow. Talking about the figures, till now the film has earned Rs 2.1888 billion dollars worldwide and has become the quickest film to reach the peak. The film is currently dominating at all the box offices by occupying the second slot worldwide.

The film which is currently ahead of Avengers Endgame is James Cameron’s film Avatar, which is holding the title by earning Rs 2.788 billion dollars. Talking in detail about the list, Titanic has followed Avengers and has occupied the third position by earning Rs 2.187 billion dollars, after which Star Wars: The Force Awakens earning Rs 2.068 billion dollars, followed by Avengers: Infinity War which earned Rs 2.048 billion dollars, Jurrasic World earned Rs 1.671 billion dollars, The Avengers earned Rs 1.518 billion dollars, Furious 7 which earned Rs 1.516 billion dollars, Avengers: Age of Ultron which earned Rs 1.405 billion dollars and finally Black Panther which earned 1.346 billion dollars.

It seems that Kevin Feige has worked really hard in order to build Marvel Studios as out of 10 top highest grossing films, five belongs to MCU.

It is predicted that at the rate at which, Avengers Endgame has picked its pace, it will cross the record of Avatar in the coming days. The film is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and is a sequel to The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War.

It also features Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper in lead roles.

