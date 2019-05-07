Avengers Endgame box office collection day 12: Marvel superhero film Avengers Endgame serves as the conclusion of Infinity Saga and has impressed the fans and the critics to the fullest. Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and produced by Marvel Studios, the film has till now earned 2.19 billion dollars worldwide.

Avengers Endgame box office collection day 12: After James Cameron’s film Avatar, the film which has created a big buzz at the box office is Avengers Endgame, which is said to be the final season of Marvel films. The film is a sequel of The Avengers of 2012, Avengers: Age of Ultron of 2015 and Avengers: Infinity War of 2018. Talking about the figures, the film is creating history since it was released. The film has currently garnered the second spot in series of the highest-grossing film worldwide. The film has till now earned 2.19 billion dollars worldwide and in India, the film has till earned Rs 312.95 crore at the box office.

At the home ground North America, the film has till now earned 621.27 million dollars and India it has emerged as the first film to cross the mark of Rs 300 crore. The film which is currently leading the grossing list is sci-fi film Avatar which has made the mark of 2.78 billion dollars at the box office. It is predicted that if the film follows the same pace, it can also cross the mark of Avatar.

However, it is also expected that new releases like Detective Pikachu can also conquer the market of Avengers: Endgame. Reports suggest that Avatar has no big releases that time, so it managed to cater audience for a long time, meanwhile Avenger: Endgame will have to fight from many strong scripts.

#AvengersEndgame biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 260.40 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 52.55 cr

Total: ₹ 312.95 cr

Nett BOC. India biz.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2019

Talking about the reviews, the 22nd film in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) received a positive response from critics as well as fans with its interesting story, cast, direction and drama.

The film features Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin in lead roles. The film is among the most expensive films as it was produced with a budget of $356 million.

#AvengersEndgame continues to sparkle… Rakes in big numbers on [second] Sat and Sun… Adds ₹ 50 cr+ in Weekend 2, which is remarkable… [Week 2] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 18.30 cr, Sun 21.75 cr. Total: ₹ 312.95 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 372.56 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App