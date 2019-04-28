Avengers Endgame box office collection day 2: Avengers Endgame starring Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Danai Gurira, has successfully earned Rs 53.10 crore on the first day. The film is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo is bankrolled by Marvel Studios.

Avengers Endgame box office collection day 2: The 22nd film in Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently creating a huge buzz at the Indian box office. Avengers Endgame opened with a bumper collection of Rs 53.10 crore on the first day and is all set to break new records at the box office just like it did worldwide. The film is helmed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and is bankrolled by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The film is a finale of Infinity Saga that actually began with Iron Man in the year 2008.

Film critic Taran Adarsh described the film as marvellous and rated five stars to the film. He further quoted that the film has crossed the humongous expectations of fans and is a pack of surprises, emotions and action. The film has emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener till date with an opening of Rs 53 crore. However, it has not crossed the records of Baahubali which earned Rs 121 crore. The film has also become the fastest film to earn $100 million. Reports also reveal that the film has earned Rs 2,130 crore all over the world on its first day of release.

#OneWordReview…#AvengersEndgame: MARVEL-OUS.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

The hugely-anticipated film exceeds the humongous expectations… Emotional, humorous, lots and lots of surprises in store… Get ready for a Tsunami at the Boxoffice. #AvengersEndgameReview pic.twitter.com/DW6SQNiEFq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 25, 2019

The film is a written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and features big stars like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Josh Brolin in lead roles.

Avengers Endgame was highly anticipated film and the makers did the marketing work extensively in order to promote the film well. The film received a lot of praises and appreciations from the audience and its fans. Every aspect of the film starting from acting, entertainment, emotional weight to direction is well applauded by the critics.

#AvengersEndgame emerges a game changer… Sets new benchmarks on Day 1… An eye opener for the industry that feels national holidays/festivals yield best results at the BO… Fri ₹ 53.10 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 63.21 cr. NON-HOLIDAY RELEASE. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App