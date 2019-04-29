Avengers Endgame box office collection Day 3: The latest offering of Marvel Universe- Avengers Endgame is on a blockbuster run at the box office. Ever since the film has released, it is a record-breaking spree worldwide and in India. In just two days, Avengers Endgame has smoothly crossed Rs 100 crore mark in India despite being released in just 2845 screens, much less compared to big-banner Bollywood films that release in about 4000+ screens.
Film critic Taran Adarsh had earlier revealed that Baahubali 2 had crossed Rs 100 crore in 3 days so Avengers Endgame is leaving no stone unturned to rewrite history and record the highest weekend collection. He also pointed out films like Baahubali 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raazi, Avengers Infinity War, Sanju, Stree, 2 Point 0, Uri The Surgical Strike, Total Dhamaal, Luka Chuppi, Badla and now Avengers Endgame were all non-holiday releases and yet raked in big numbers, which point out towards a new trend in film industry.
According to the latest buzz, Avengers Endgame has already earned $643.7 million worldwide. Earning $1.2 billion in its opening weekend, Avengers Endgame has recorded an unimaginable feat. With this, it has emerged as the first ever film in the history of cinema to record a gigantic opening weekend collection.
One of the most awaited films of the year, Avengers Endgame is the sequel of 2012 Avengers, 2015 Avengers: Age of Ultron and 2018 Avengers: Infinity War. Helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo and bankrolled by Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and many more in lead roles.