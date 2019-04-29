Avengers Endgame box office collection Day 3: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner-starrer Avengers Endgame is taking box office by storm. In its opening weekend, Avengers Endgame is expected to cross Rs 150 crore in India. Meanwhile, the film has earned $1.2 billion at the global box office.

Avengers Endgame box office collection Day 3: The latest offering of Marvel Universe- Avengers Endgame is on a blockbuster run at the box office. Ever since the film has released, it is a record-breaking spree worldwide and in India. In just two days, Avengers Endgame has smoothly crossed Rs 100 crore mark in India despite being released in just 2845 screens, much less compared to big-banner Bollywood films that release in about 4000+ screens.

Film critic Taran Adarsh had earlier revealed that Baahubali 2 had crossed Rs 100 crore in 3 days so Avengers Endgame is leaving no stone unturned to rewrite history and record the highest weekend collection. He also pointed out films like Baahubali 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raazi, Avengers Infinity War, Sanju, Stree, 2 Point 0, Uri The Surgical Strike, Total Dhamaal, Luka Chuppi, Badla and now Avengers Endgame were all non-holiday releases and yet raked in big numbers, which point out towards a new trend in film industry.

#AvengersEndgame crosses ₹ 💯 cr in *2 days*… #Baahubali2 [#Hindi] crossed ₹ 💯 in *3 days* and so did the biggies from the *Hindi* film industry… #AvengersEndgame is all set to have the highest ever opening weekend… Boxoffice is on 🔥🔥🔥. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is rewriting record books… Puts up a HISTORIC total on Day 2… Eyes ₹ 150 cr+ weekend… No biggie from *Hindi* film industry has achieved the target so far… Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr. Total: ₹ 104.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 124.40 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019

#Baahubali2 [#Hindi] rewrote the rules of the game exactly 2 years ago [April 2017]… Almost everyone felt that the records attained by the film will remain unchallenged/unsurpassable for a long, long time… But #AvengersEndgame is challenging it right now! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019

The unimaginable craze for #AvengersEndgame only goes to prove, yet again, that the moviegoers are willing to dig into their wallets/purses and shell out exorbitant money for tickets *if* the film is worth it… The charm of watching a film on big screen will never fade. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019

#AvengersEndgame shatters the myth that a massive screen count is the key to collect big numbers on Day 1/weekend… #AvengersEndgame has released in 2845 screens, but its occupancy is much, much higher than *Hindi* biggies that open in 4000+ screens. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019

According to the latest buzz, Avengers Endgame has already earned $643.7 million worldwide. Earning $1.2 billion in its opening weekend, Avengers Endgame has recorded an unimaginable feat. With this, it has emerged as the first ever film in the history of cinema to record a gigantic opening weekend collection.

One of the most awaited films of the year, Avengers Endgame is the sequel of 2012 Avengers, 2015 Avengers: Age of Ultron and 2018 Avengers: Infinity War. Helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo and bankrolled by Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and many more in lead roles.

