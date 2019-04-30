Avengers Endgame box office collection day 4: Marvel superhero film starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth in lead roles is currently creating history at the Indian box office. The film has till now earned Rs 157.20 crore in three days and is expected to cross Rs 200 crore on its fourth day.

Marvel superhero film Avengers Endgame has set the Indian box office on fire since its release. By breaking the record of many in-house Indian films, Endgame in just three days of the release has earned Rs 157.20 crore. The film has marked a record-breaking weekend and is expected to cross Rs 200 crore on its fourth day. Talking about the earlier series, Avengers Infinity war had earned Rs 94.30 crore in three days which was released in approximately 2000 screens in India. Film critic Taran Adarsh quoted that Endgame has collected 66.70% higher mark than Infinity series.

Talking about the figures, on the first day the film earned Rs 53.10 crore, on its second day it earned Rs 51.40 and third day the film collected Rs 52.70 crore which was Sunday. In his review, Taran Adarsh called the film Marvelous and quoted that the record-breaker has not only marked great numbers at the box office, it has also fulfilled the expectations of his fans being the finale of the season. Not only this, Endgame has also crossed the record of Baahubali: The Conclusion which earned Rs 128 crore in its opening weekend.

#AvengersEndgame runs riot at the BO…

⭐️ Breaches ₹ 50 cr mark on all three days [Fri, Sat, Sun]

⭐️ Crosses ₹ 150 cr in *3 days*

⭐️ Eclipses *opening weekend* biz of ALL #Hindi films

⭐️ Emerges biggest #Hollywood opener *to date* — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2019

#OneWordReview…#AvengersEndgame: MARVEL-OUS.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

The hugely-anticipated film exceeds the humongous expectations… Emotional, humorous, lots and lots of surprises in store… Get ready for a Tsunami at the Boxoffice. #AvengersEndgameReview pic.twitter.com/DW6SQNiEFq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 25, 2019

The film is helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo and is penned by y Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Further, the film features the ensemble cast– Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Josh Brolin and Bradley Cooper. The film was one of the highly anticipated movies which is made on an estimated budget of $356 million. Moreover, the film is one of the most expensive films until now.

The film released in 2845 screens and also garnered various praises for direction, entertainment, emotional weight and acting. Moreover, the film has also emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year 2019. The film is produced by Marvel Studios and is distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App