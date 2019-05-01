Avengers Endgame box office collection day 5: The 22nd Marvel Cinematic film– Avengers Endgame continues its successful run at the Indian box office. The film has earned Rs 26.10 crore on its day 5 and in total it has earned Rs 215.80 crore. The film is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and is produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Avengers Endgame box office collection day 5: Hollywood superhero film refuses to slow down at the box office. By continuing with its successful run, the film has earned Rs 26 crore on its first Tuesday and in total it has earned Rs 215.80 crore. Not only this, but the film has also crossed the record of Jungle Book which earned Rs118 crore. The film has now become the second highest grossing Hollywood film in India.

Film critic Taran Adarsh recently shared the updated figures of the collection of the film. The film earned Rs 53.60 crore on its day 1, Rs 52.20 crore on day 2, Rs 52.85 crore in day 3 which was Sunday, Rs 31.05 crore on its first Monday and further Rs 26.10 crore on its day 5. Talking about the gross box office collection, the film has earned Rs 256.90 crore.

The film has not only performed well at the box office, but it has also garnered a positive response from the audience and the critics. Starting from the direction, casting to picturization, the film has proved to be a treat to the fans.

The film was one of the highly anticipated films, which is helmed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and bankrolled by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The film is a sequel of The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War( 2018) and finally ended the series with the 22nd film of Marvel Cinematic film, Avengers Endgame.

The film features Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Josh Brolin, Bradley Cooper in lead roles. Talking about the story of the film, the existing members of Avengers work on the damage caused by Thanos in the earlier series of Infinity War.

By breaking several records, the film created history by emerging as the highest-grossing film of the year 2019 and the 10th highest-grossing film of all time. Talking about the budget, the film is made with a budget of $356 million and also became one of the most expensive films till the time.

