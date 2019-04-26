Avengers Endgame box office collection: Avengers Endgame starring Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Josh Brolin has released today and is all set to quench the thirst of the eagerly waiting fans. The film has made new records in terms of advance booking in India as over 25 lakh tickets are already sold.

Avengers Endgame box office collection: Superhero film Avengers: Endgame is creating a disaster in not only India but globally. Reportedly, the film has earned $169 million on its opening day and is currently the biggest buzz all over the world. Talking about the collections, the film has earned $8.4 million in South Korea, $6 million in France, $7 million in Australia. The film has also earned more than $107.2 million in China and has also beaten the record of the film Monster Hunt 2 and has currently won the topmost spot in China by emerging as the biggest opener. The highly anticipated film has released today in India and is expected to earn Rs 50 crore on its opening day.

The superhero flick has made new records even before its release. Over 25 lakh tickets were already sold in advance before the film released and also became the highest pre-release ticket sales for a Hollywood film in India. It also became the first film on BookMyShow to cross the record of the two-million mark in terms of advance booking of tickets.

Earlier to this, the Ashish Saksena of BookMyShow revealed that before the film release, many cinemas planned many things in order to match the curiosity level of fans by increasing the screenings and opening facilities like advance booking.

#AvengersEndgame off to a record start in #India Friday morning FDFS.. Also, a record Thursday Previews in North America.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 26, 2019

In India, the film will release on 2500 screens in the country and it is also expected that the film will cross the Rs 300 crore in the whole run of the film in India. This is the 22nd film of the Marvel Cinematic University which is penned by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and is directed by Joe & Anthony Russo.

The film features Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Josh Brolin in lead roles. Further, the film is bankrolled by Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios.

