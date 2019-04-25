Avengers Endgame box office collection prediction: Avengers: Endgame starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson is all geared up to set the box office on fire and go on a record-breaking spree. On its first day at the box office, Avengers Endgame is expected to earn Rs 50 crore.

Avengers Endgame box office collection prediction: Avengers: Endgame, which culminates the 22 Marvel movies saga, is all to set the hit the silver screens in India this weekend amid sky-rocketing expectations. With a lot of buzz around the film, Avengers: Endgame is expected to shatter several box office records and demolish competition. The hype around the film is so high that Marvel India has managed to sell one million tickets in just 24 hours on ticketing platforms like BookMyShow. With this, the early reviews coming in from Western media that suggest Avengers: Endgame is the greatest superhero movie of all time are only adding fuel to the fire.

According to early trade predictions, Avengers: Endgame is expected to earn Rs 50 crore on its first day at the box office. Trade analyst Girish Johar has told an entertainment portal that Avengers Endgame is likely to earn Rs 50 crore on Day 1 at the box office and collect around Rs 150 crore on its first weekend. He added that the craze around the film matches the mania around Rajinikanth’s film release. Keeping up with the buzz, theatre owners have decided to keep early morning shows as early as 6:30 am.

Speaking about the buzz around Avengers: Endgame in India, Girish Johar said that the film is going to witness a huge release in India. This is the reason that Indian filmmakers planned their film releases in such a way that the biz. of their films do not get affected by Avengers: Endgame. One such example is Karan Johar’s Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. The trade analyst added that the audience is looking forward to a good film and since it will be a two-week release window, he is expecting a massive start for Avengers: Endgame.

Only @rajinikanth Sir has made it possible on a "wide scale"…now #AvengersEndgame to have shows as early as 3am!! And guess what they are too JAM PACKED !!!! The craze is sooo unprecedented that its almost having shows round the clock 24×7 🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥 @MarvelStudios @Avengers — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) April 23, 2019

The debacle of #Kalank is definitely going to have a positive impact for #AvengersEndgame … as audiences shy away and await for the next big film to watch instead ! — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) April 23, 2019

More than 1 million tickets already sold on "online" platforms for #AvengersEndgame in India …almost 18 tkts per second were sold at its peak hour… as predicted, onslaught of MAYHEM has started 🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥

A NEVER EVER SEEN BEFORE CRAZE @Avengers @MarvelStudios — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) April 23, 2019

Starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and many more in the lead roles, Avengers: Endgame is helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo and bankrolled under the banner of Walt Disney Studios and Motion Pictures. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 26.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App