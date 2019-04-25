Avengers Endgame box office collection prediction: Avengers: Endgame, which culminates the 22 Marvel movies saga, is all to set the hit the silver screens in India this weekend amid sky-rocketing expectations. With a lot of buzz around the film, Avengers: Endgame is expected to shatter several box office records and demolish competition. The hype around the film is so high that Marvel India has managed to sell one million tickets in just 24 hours on ticketing platforms like BookMyShow. With this, the early reviews coming in from Western media that suggest Avengers: Endgame is the greatest superhero movie of all time are only adding fuel to the fire.
According to early trade predictions, Avengers: Endgame is expected to earn Rs 50 crore on its first day at the box office. Trade analyst Girish Johar has told an entertainment portal that Avengers Endgame is likely to earn Rs 50 crore on Day 1 at the box office and collect around Rs 150 crore on its first weekend. He added that the craze around the film matches the mania around Rajinikanth’s film release. Keeping up with the buzz, theatre owners have decided to keep early morning shows as early as 6:30 am.
Speaking about the buzz around Avengers: Endgame in India, Girish Johar said that the film is going to witness a huge release in India. This is the reason that Indian filmmakers planned their film releases in such a way that the biz. of their films do not get affected by Avengers: Endgame. One such example is Karan Johar’s Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. The trade analyst added that the audience is looking forward to a good film and since it will be a two-week release window, he is expecting a massive start for Avengers: Endgame.
Starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and many more in the lead roles, Avengers: Endgame is helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo and bankrolled under the banner of Walt Disney Studios and Motion Pictures. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 26.