The much-anticipated movie of the year Avenger: Endgame has finally hot the silver screens. The inevitable success of the film became a fact after it earned $644 million on its opening weekend, breaking the records of Avengers: Infinity War. The film had made $641 million on its opening weekend making it the highest grosser opening film across the world. Well, it is not all for the Avengers: Endgame as the film is expected to make a few more milestones at the box office.

It has been expected that the Avenger: Endgame will earn $ 1.1 billion by the end of the weekend. The Marvel fans are really excited to see how the Avengers will save the world from Thanos. In India, the film has earned Rs 124.40 crore so far and it seems that soon it will enter the Rs 150 crore club.

The trend of the Avenger: Endgame is not different in China as well as it has become the country’s highest grossing three-day start. The film also saw North America’s biggest opening weekend ever. Meanwhile, the movie was leaked on the Internet by various piracy sites, however, it did not affect the business of the film at the box office.

The Avenger Endgame has become the fastest film to earn $ 100 million on its release. The film is helmed by Russo Brothers and is bankrolled by Marvel Studios. The film continued after Avenger: Infinity War when the Thanos took all the infinity stones and wiped out half of the population on the earth. Now, the Avengers will fight Thanos to take all the stones from him. In this movie, we will be going witness the new powerful Superhero Captain Marvel.

This is the 22nd Marvel cinematic movie and it will mark the end of an era that revolves around Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Captain America among others.

