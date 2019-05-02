Avengers Endgame crosses $500 million in China, becomes most successful foreign film: The Marvel Cinematic movie Avengers: Endgame has broken all the records at the China box office. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film has earned 500 million dollars till now at the china box office.

Avenger Endgame collection: The 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers: Endgame has set the China box office on fire after its release. Reports said the film has earned around $500 million till now at the China box office. The inevitable success of the Avenger: Endgame is indeed taking the box office by storm across the world. It is been less than a week since the movie was released and it has already broken all the existing records at the China box office. Apart from China, the film is also doing massive business in India. The Avenger: Endgame has earned around 244 crores till Wednesday and becoming the highest grossing film of the year. It is expected that the movie will soon cross the first collection week of Bahubali.

There is no doubt in saying that this movie is the masterpiece created by Russo Brothers. The story of the movie revolves around Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Hulk, and Black Widow. In the previous installation, Avenger Infinity war, we saw how Thanos wiped out half of the population of the earth after he snapped from the Gauntlet. Now, the Avengers will fight with Thanos and bring the wiped out population to the earth.

Apart from that, the most interesting scene will be the reunion of Tony Stark and Captain America. The movie surely stands up to the expectation of the fans. The Avengers: Endgame is not slowing down at the box office and is getting ahead to make more milestone at the box office. The movie has won the heart of the fans, and it will definitely give you goosebumps. Apart from that, fans are little upset about Tony Stark’s death, as he sacrifices himself to save the world from Thanos.

The Robert Downey Jr aka Tony Stark is the most loveable avengers amongst fans, that’s why the fan got disturbed after seeing his fictional death. But somehow, the fans are also lucky to witness the masterpiece. In the movie, we will witness the new Avenger, Captain Marvel who gave a tough fight to the Thanos. The film is directed by the Russo Brothers and bankrolled by Kevin Feige under the banner of Marvel Studios.

