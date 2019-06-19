One half of the directorial duo of the Russo Brothers, Anthony Russo who directed the blockbuster hit Avengers Endgame claims that he is not focused on whether his film will overtake James Cameron's Avatar for the highest earning film of all time.

Millions of Marvel fans are biting their nails to find out whether 2019’s smash hit Avengers: Endgame will manage to overtake James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi film Avatar for the highest grossing film of all time. While suspense for fans is at an all-time high, Director Anthony Russo remains unperturbed and at the 2019 Movie and TV awards claimed that the earnings of the film are not his focus at the moment.

The director stated that he has no regrets in the making of the film so whether the film overtakes Avatar or not is not a concern to him. He also added that he appreciates all the praise the film has garnered and that a lot of people had worked long and hard to make the film what it is.

Whether the film will overtake Avatar remains to be seen. Initially, the film was on its way to ‘Hulk Smash’ the record but recent estimates expect the film’s chances to be slim, with Endgame still being a massive $44 million behind James Cameron’s masterpiece which raked in a mind-numbing $2.78 billion at the box office. The superhero movie is currently at an impressive $2.79 billion and is steadily rising.

#AvengersEndgame took home Best Movie at the #MTVAwards, and Anthony Russo of the @Russo_Brothers talked with us about @Avengers’ record-breaking run, its amazing fans, and the #CaptainAmerica story he still wants to tell 👀 pic.twitter.com/tFumQXhf0k — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) June 18, 2019

With Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has offered closure to a ten-year era of superhero movies that began with the 2008 Robert Downey Jr. led Iron Man film. The film has proved to be a culmination of struggles faced by both the superheroes as well as the fans that joined them on their journey. Fans eagerly wait for the announcement of Marvel’s Phase 4 which will begin with the release of Spiderman: Far From Home, set to hit theatres on July 5, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App