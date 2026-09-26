Avengers Endgame Encore Box Office Collection Day 1: Marvel Re-Release Opens Close Behind The Vvaan With Rs 7.25 Crore

Avengers Endgame Encore Box Office Collection Day 1:Seven years after Avengers: Endgame became a global box-office phenomenon, Marvel brought the 2019 blockbuster back to theatres in India as Avengers: Endgame Encore. The re-release opened to an estimated Rs 7.25 crore net in India on Friday, according to Sacnilk figures reported by multiple trade trackers. It played across 3,635 shows and recorded an India gross of around Rs 8.68 crore.

For a re-release, the opening gives Marvel a sizeable start, particularly with the new material designed to connect the film to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

The Vvaan Edges Ahead Of Avengers Endgame Encore

Despite the enormous popularity of the Marvel franchise, Avengers: Endgame Encore did not manage to take the top opening among the two major releases of September 25.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest recorded around Rs 8 crore net on its opening day in India, according to Sacnilk estimates cited by Hindustan Times. The film registered around 43% occupancy across 6,745 shows. The result puts The Vvaan slightly ahead of Endgame Encore after Day 1, although the two films are targeting very different audiences.

What Is New In Avengers Endgame Encore?

The new theatrical version does more than simply bring the Infinity Saga finale back to cinemas. Reports say Encore contains roughly five minutes of additional footage across four sequences, including an extended ending and new post-credit material connected to Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel had previously announced that the re-release would offer audiences an exclusive look at Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 18, 2026.

With Endgame Encore now competing with new releases and heading into its first weekend, its Saturday and Sunday collections will determine how much momentum the nostalgia-driven re-release can build.