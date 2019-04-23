Avengers Endgame first reviews: The early reviews of Avengers: Endgame are finally out and it is sure to raise excitement among the fans. After its world premiere in LA, the early reviews suggest that the film is the greatest superhero movie ever. Helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film is slated to hit the screens on April 26.

The excitement around Avengers Endgame starring Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and many more is on an all-time high. Amid much fan frenzy, the makers of the film held the grand premiere of Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles today, i.e 3 days ahead of the film release and the early reviews coming in from several film critics justify the hype around the film raising excitement among the fans.

Calling it the greatest superhero movie ever, Film critic Scott Mantz wrote in his review that the film is deeply moving and very satisfying. It perfectly combines all the elements of rib-tickling moments, action and heart, making it as good as it can. Kristian Harloff wrote on Twitter that Avengers Endgame is an emotional rollercoaster. He also congratulated the makers of the film for pulling it off so efficiently.

INCREDIBLE!! #AVENGERS #ENDGAME brings the entire MCU to a rousing, exciting, deeply moving & wholly satisfying conclusion! It’s a *BEAUTIFUL* film! Fun, smart, clever, BRILLIANT! Perfect blend of action, heart & humor! This is as good as it gets! Greatest superhero movie EVER! pic.twitter.com/dMeLtvO7Gy — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) April 23, 2019

Man #AvengersEndgame kicked my ass. It was an epic conclusion to 11 years of films. It had laughs, incredible action and absolute emotional rollercoaster. It was the series finale for these cast of characters that I had been hoping for. Congrats to all for pulling off the feat. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is a masterful epic – a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it. You’ll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending! pic.twitter.com/94ttBUQKJ0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 23, 2019

Imagine the best possible version of #AvengersEndgame and somehow the film still surpasses all expectations. I cried 5-6 times. It’s the most emotional, most epic, MCU film. A tribute to ten years of this universe and holy shit the great fan service in this movie. Soooo good. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 23, 2019

While watching #AvengersEndgame, I laughed so loud, I clapped with so much force, and I cried so hard. The movie exceeds every expectation and is the perfect culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is every bit the masterpiece it deserves to be. It’s extraordinary. It is a conclusion worthy of the greatest cinematic saga of all time! Congratulations to everyone who had anything to do with this film, or the 21 films before it. I am emotionally spent. pic.twitter.com/2Yiu3ZIimC — Sean Gerber (@MrSeanGerber) April 23, 2019

Just saw #AvengersEndgame and don’t want to spoil anything but trust that this movie delivers everything you’re hoping for – from a surprisingly sweet Ant-Man/Nebula team-up to a positively visceral Bucky/Cap fisting scene. They really nailed it – this saga ends on a high note 😍 — Mekler @ the Movies! (@benmekler) April 23, 2019

This can't be understated: #AvengersEndgame is everything you want it to be and more. I am absolutely floored. A perfect reflection on the last 11 years that pays off everything in the best way possible. Without question my new favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/5LvFw9UEBQ — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is an astonishing, amazing film. I’ve never seen anything like it. This movie is everything I wanted to be and SO much more. Amazing. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and penned by Christopher Markus and Stephen Mcfeely, Avengers Endgame is bankrolled under the banner of Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The film marks the 22nd film in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not just US and overseas, the buzz around Avengers: Endgame in India is so much that even the 6 am and 7 am shows are sold out in cinema screens.

When the makers of the film opened the advance bookings in India, the tickets got sold out within hours crashing the ticket booking websites like BookMyShow. Indian Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently revealed on Twitter that the advance bookings of Avengers: Endgame are huge and is all set to shatter several box office records at the box office. As per latest reports, Avengers Endgame is expected to earn around Rs 40 crore on its first day at the box office.

