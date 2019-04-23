The excitement around Avengers Endgame starring Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and many more is on an all-time high. Amid much fan frenzy, the makers of the film held the grand premiere of Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles today, i.e 3 days ahead of the film release and the early reviews coming in from several film critics justify the hype around the film raising excitement among the fans.
Calling it the greatest superhero movie ever, Film critic Scott Mantz wrote in his review that the film is deeply moving and very satisfying. It perfectly combines all the elements of rib-tickling moments, action and heart, making it as good as it can. Kristian Harloff wrote on Twitter that Avengers Endgame is an emotional rollercoaster. He also congratulated the makers of the film for pulling it off so efficiently.
Check out the trailer of Avengers Endgame here:
Take a look at the early reviews of Avengers: Endgame:
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and penned by Christopher Markus and Stephen Mcfeely, Avengers Endgame is bankrolled under the banner of Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The film marks the 22nd film in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not just US and overseas, the buzz around Avengers: Endgame in India is so much that even the 6 am and 7 am shows are sold out in cinema screens.
When the makers of the film opened the advance bookings in India, the tickets got sold out within hours crashing the ticket booking websites like BookMyShow. Indian Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently revealed on Twitter that the advance bookings of Avengers: Endgame are huge and is all set to shatter several box office records at the box office. As per latest reports, Avengers Endgame is expected to earn around Rs 40 crore on its first day at the box office.