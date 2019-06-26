The upcoming re-release of Marvel's Avengers Endgame will feature an unfinished deleted scene that did not make the original movie, an additional awkward moment shared between Thor and Valkyrie and a sneak peek into the upcoming Spiderman Far From Home.

Marvel’s Avengers Endgame has taken the box office by storm and is attempting to expand on its success further through its re-release which is scheduled to hit cinemas on June 28. The film will feature an unfinished deleted scene that didn’t make it to the final film along with a new intro made by co-director Anthony Russo.

The re-release will also feature a sneak peek into the upcoming film Spiderman Far From Home which will hit cinemas this July 4. Although the additional scenes are a big plus for fans, talk about the ‘unfinished deleted scene’ has riled fans up. According to various speculations, the deleted scene might feature the Hulk returning in his avatar of ‘Professor Hulk’. But knowing the directors helming the project, nothing can be stated for certain.

Over the previous few weeks, makers of the film have revealed details about a fare few scenes that were cut out of the final film. These included an additional exchange between Thor and Valkyrie. While the original film saw Thor leave the remainder of Asgard under Valkyrie’s care, the re-release will feature an awkward moment wherein Thor leans in for a kiss and Valkyrie turns him away.

Another scene that was cut out of the final film saw an interaction between Iron Man and his teenage daughter but was cut due to it not sitting well with test audiences. It’s a shame that these scenes were cut as many fans expressed their affinity for them.

Disappointingly, the film has dashed the hopes of many fans that were expecting the introduction of the X-Men and Fantastic Four through the post-credit scene.

The film is currently in a bout against James Cameron’s Avatar to become the highest grossing film of all time. This re-release is estimated to put the film on a good course to accomplish its goal. As of today, Endgame currently sits on a total of $2.75 billion.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App