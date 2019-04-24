Avengers: Endgame leaked on Tamilrockers, other piracy sites before release: The much-awaited Marvel sequel Avengers: Endgame, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 26, 2019, has been leaked on various piracy sites. However, the chances of the film's business getting affected by the leak are lesser.

Avengers: Endgame leaked on Tamilrockers, other piracy sites before release: The much-awaited Marvel sequel Avengers: Endgame, which is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 26, 2019, has been leaked on various piracy sites. However, the chances of the film getting affected by the leak are lesser. A huge amount of movie tickets have already been sold making the chance of its numbers being affected at the box office highly unlikely. The piracy site Tamilrocker and other torrent websites have leaked the movie a couple of days prior to its release.

It is not the first time that a film has got leaked on Tamilrockers. Several A-listed Hindi movies including Robot 2.0, Kalank, Gully Boy, and Kesari were leaked on the website. Currently, Avengers: Endgame has become the talk of the town as every Marvel fan was waiting for the release of the sequel, making the chances of it paving its way to piracy site higher.

Avengers Endgame features Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson and others in the key roles. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and penned by Christopher Markus and Stephen Mcfeely, Avengers Endgame is bankrolled under the banner of Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The film marks the 22nd film in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The audiences have been waiting for the premiere of Avengers: Endgame soon after the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War. In the last part of the extravaganza, various superheroes were shown dead during the end of the film leaving the Marvel fans stumped. Ever since the fans have been waiting for how the story unfolds from now.

