Avengers Endgame will not beat Avatar for highest grossing film of all time

Avengers Endgame: Marvel’s Avengers Endgame took the box office by storm with its release on April 26. Over 2 months after its premiere, the film is still raking in the cash as a result of devout superhero fans going to view the film 10 times over.

The release of Avengers Endgame brought about a new movement to get the film to the top spot as the highest grossing film of all time. But a towering adversary in the form of James Cameron’s Avatar stood in the way of the throne. Over the course of its run, Avatar garnered a whopping $2.787 billion.

Avengers Endgame currently sits at $2.766 billion dollars, with the films still being $21 million apart. Recent estimates show that the film will not overtake Avatar’s record even after the re-release of the film with additional footage.

Marvel Studios pulled out all stops to make the impossible happen yet their goal seems unattainable. The studio has come under fire for not bringing anything new to the table with its re-release. Filmmakers promised additional footage and plot points but this was revealed to be a cheap tactic to lure in fans to watch the film again.

Various fan theories have surfaced on Reddit speculating the reason why Avengers Endgame wasn’t able to overtake Cameron’s epic. Some suggest that the reason is that the film industry has changed from what it was 10 years ago. Others claim the Avatar was a revolutionary masterpiece while Avengers Endgame is just another superhero film.

Theories stating that Avengers Endgame had stiff competition from movies like John Wick: Parabellum, Detective Pikachu, and Godzilla: King of Monsters while Avatar enjoyed a competition free run for over 2 months, have also gained traction. Others say that Avatar was an easy movie to watch that did not require viewing 21 previous movies to understand, while Avengers Endgame is a niche film catering solely to superhero fans.

Whatever the real reason may be, Avengers Endgame’s chances of overtaking Avatar are slim at best. With fans abandoning the movement of getting the film the top spot, what becomes of the film’s earnings remains to be seen.

