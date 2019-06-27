Unfortunate news has surfaced that Marvel's Avengers Endgame will not be re-released in India this Friday, June 28. Read the article to know more.

The 2019 blockbuster superhero film Avengers Endgame that was set to re-release with additional footage on June 28 will unfortunately not re-released in India. This was confirmed in a tweet by trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Thursday, June 27.

The tweet was a reply to a fan’s question asking whether the film will be re-released in India. It remains to be seen if the film will hit Indian theatres in the near future or not. Currently, there are no reports to confirm or deny whether Endgame will re-release in India.

The original release of the film has garnered well over $2.75 billion dollars and is in running with James Cameron’s 2012 cinematic masterpiece Avatar for the top spot of the highest grossing film of all time. Avatar managed to generate a mind-numbing $2.78 billion during the period of its release while Avengers Endgame is currently still around $35 million behind it.

No.. #AvengersEndgame is not re-releasing in India this Friday https://t.co/jgwyKJqrZx — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 27, 2019

The re-release of Avengers Endgame includes an end credit scene most likely featuring the Hulk, a brand new introduction to the film by director Anthony Russo and a sneak peek into the upcoming film Spiderman Far From Home which will be released to theatres on July 4. The Spiderman film will mark the end of the MCU’s Phase 4.

The re-release of Avengers Endgame is no doubt an attempt to push past Avatar’s earnings. Endgame has already beaten Avatar’s initial theatrical gross of $2.749 billion. The film was re-released which increased its earnings by around $33 million. Hence, the re-release of Endgame is estimated to put the film in a good position to overtake the current leader.

