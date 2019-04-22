Avengers: Endgame pre-booking in India: Soon after the tickets for the much-awaited film Avengers: Endgame were made available on ticketing platforms, the tickets got sold out within hours leading to a meme fest on social media. Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth's film Avengers: Endgame will release on April 26.

Avengers: Endgame pre-booking in India: Before Avengers: Endgame releases worldwide on April 26, its mania is taking social media by storm. Not just Internationally, Marvel fans in India are also eager to watch the film on the big screen. As a result, the makers of the film opened advance bookings in India across platforms like BookMyShow and PayTM at 12 am on Sunday and got sold out within hours. This has led to fan frenzy on social media followed by a meme fest that correctly capture the emotions of those who could get their hands on the tickets and those who couldn’t.

To accommodate the high demand for Avengers Endgame, the makers are also expected to increase the number of screenings. Reports are rife that a Marvel movie marathon is also being organised in certain locations where all 22 films in the Marvel Universe will be screened back to back.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to Avengers: Endgame advance booking fiasco:

12:00 AM : Avengers Endgame tickets now on sale. 12:10 AM : ALL. TICKETS SOLD EVEN IN URDU.. 😂😂 The tickets were sold like RCB making 70 runs IN IPL…. all out in 10..😂😜😜😋✌️#AvengersEndgame #Avengers #AvengersEndgametickets pic.twitter.com/5NTTxUrTnA — Deb Zyoti Das (@Deb_Zyoti_Das) April 21, 2019

Some people failed to bought the ticket but not us whatever it takes #AvengersEndgametickets pic.twitter.com/vZKuz5b2cC — Max Toh Greyson (@GreysonToh) April 22, 2019

Indian Marvel fans to BookMyShow and PVR for #AvengersEndgametickets #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/1OeRV8AOOs — Marvel Fans India (@IndiaMarvelFans) April 20, 2019

Looking at the buzz around the film, Avengers: Endgame is expected to set the ticket counters ringing and earn around Rs 40 crore and beat Kalank’s first-day opening collection. Starring Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, Kalank raked in Rs 21.60 crore on Day 1. Avengers’s previous instalment, i.e Avengers: Infinity War earned Rs 31 crore on its first day at the box office in India and comfortably crossed Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and many more will hit the silver screens on April 26. To be released in 2D, 3D, 4DX, 3D 4DX, IMAX 2D and IMAX 3D formats, the film will release in 4 languages in India- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Earlier this year, singer A R Rahman released a Marvel anthem before Avengers: Endgame release in India. In 2 weeks of its release, the song has garnered 10 million views.

