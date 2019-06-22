A popular fan theory has emerged on Reddit stating that the re-release of Avengers Endgame will introduce the X-men as well as the Fantastic Four to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its end credit scene. Read the article to know more.

The 2019 box office blockbuster Avengers Endgame is all set to build upon its already expansive universe in preparation for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with their re-release of the film on June 28. The film will include previously unseen footage, including deleted scenes and an end credit scene that is theorized to introduce the X-Men and the Fantastic Four into the MCU.

These two factions of the Marvel Universe previously belonged to 20th Century Fox but now that the studio has become a subsidiary of Disney, all the superheroes and supervillains will come under the umbrella of the MCU.

This has led to a popular fan theory surfacing about the introduction of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men into the MCU by means of the end credit scene of the re-released Avengers Endgame. According to the theory, where the original release of the film ended with the sound of hammering, alluding to the first Iron Man film and what Marvel has managed to forge up until now through a plethora of brilliant movies, the new release will probably keep the sound of hammering but will refer to something new.

Apparently, the sound might lead to the reveal of a familiar mask, that of Dr Doom, probably the best and most widely recognized villain of the Marvel Universe. Since he is the primary nemesis of the Fantastic Four, we might be introduced to the familiar superpowered quartet as well. Considering the fact that Doom is human, this would allow for the creation of a sympathetic villain.

Apart from this, Fox’s rights for the X-Men are also now a part of Marvel Studios, we may be introduced to the mutants in Phase 4 of the MCU. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, has stated that the re-release will comprise of deleted scenes, a few surprises (probably alluding to the new introduction) as well as a little tribute, probably for the late Stan Lee.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App