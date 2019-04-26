Avengers Endgame review: Film critics have declared their verdict on Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner-starrer Avengers Endgame and it exceeds all expectations. Directed by Russo Brothers, Avengers Endgame is making a buzz for all the right reasons.

Avengers Endgame review: The much-awaited film Avengers: Endgame is finally out in the theatres and it is everything and beyond what one would have expected. An offering by the Russo brothers, the film has left everyone spell-bound and is simply a treat for all the fans. Featuring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and many more in key roles, the film is the sequel of previous instalments- 2012 film The Avengers, 2015 film Avengers: Age of Ultron and 2018 Avengers: Infinity War. The final verdict of Indian film critics on Avengers: Endgame is finally out and they are worth a look.

Film critic Gaurang Chauhan in his review for TimesNow has given the film 5 stars and said that the Russo brothers are absolute geniuses and one can never be ready to experience what it presents. Calling it one of the bravest films, the film critic said Avengers: Endgame takes the fans on an emotional rollercoaster as it surprises and shocks you at the same time.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also reviewed the film and gave the film 5 stars. In his review, he mentioned that the film exceeds all the expectations. It is emotional, humorous and has a lot of surprises. He added that the film will surely take the box office by storm. Giving the film 5 stars, Ramesh Bala called Avengers Endgame a perfect entertainer. He added that the film has everything one could have asked for.

In her review for PinkVilla, Film critic Karishma Shetty gave the film 4.5 stars. She said that Avengers Endgame could not have been directed by anyone better than Russo Brothers. The factor of nostalgia is ever present in the film and it will surely leave you emotional. Smooth writing, VFX, music and the incredible performances by Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner elevate the movie viewing experience.

