The Russo Brothers, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo directorial, Avengers: Endgame was screened for the press fraternity in Los Angeles press junket at the Marvel Studio. The journalist who watched the 10-minute footage shared their emotions regarding the film. They said that the first 5 minutes was what appeared to be the beginning of the movie and the second 5 minutes was what they had previously seen at Cinema Con.
Moreover, the journalists have graded the movie footage with A+. The other journalists have said that the movie has left with a million more questions.
Marvel Studio won’t be screening the full film ahead of release, a strategy previously employed for Avengers: Infinity War.
The plot of the film is secret and was extremely important, and refused to answer any plot-related questions. Director Joe Russo, during his recent trip to India, stressed fans not to reveal spoilers once they’ve seen the film.
The short screening of Avengers Endgame has shown that Tony Stark and Nebula on the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Benatar. After watching the trailer, it is known that both the two are stranded in the space and somehow they eventually made themselves back to the earth.
Avengers: Endgame will complete Marvel’s Infinity Saga, which comprises of 22 films. It stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and others.
Avengers Endgame is said to be the longest Marvel film and one of the biggest blockbuster of 2019. The film is scheduled to be released on April 26.
The Endgame ‘s director Joe Russo has said that all the crew has worked hard and kept the script secret. He said that along with his brother Anthony Russo were so obsessive about it. He claimed that none of the actors has actually read the real scripts of the film. They only read the scenes they had to perform. Joe revealed in his latest interview with the media.
