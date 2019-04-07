Avengers Endgame screened for 10 minutes: Here is how social media reacted: The Russo brothers have screened 10 minutes of footage from Avengers Endgame. The plot of the film is secret and was extremely important, and refused to answer any plot-related questions. Director Joe Russo, during his recent trip to India, stressed fans not to reveal spoilers once they’ve seen the film.

The Russo Brothers, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo directorial, Avengers: Endgame was screened for the press fraternity in Los Angeles press junket at the Marvel Studio. The journalist who watched the 10-minute footage shared their emotions regarding the film. They said that the first 5 minutes was what appeared to be the beginning of the movie and the second 5 minutes was what they had previously seen at Cinema Con.

Moreover, the journalists have graded the movie footage with A+. The other journalists have said that the movie has left with a million more questions.

Marvel Studio won’t be screening the full film ahead of release, a strategy previously employed for Avengers: Infinity War.

The plot of the film is secret and was extremely important, and refused to answer any plot-related questions. Director Joe Russo, during his recent trip to India, stressed fans not to reveal spoilers once they’ve seen the film.

We saw about 6-7 minute of Avengers Endgame. One part was the CinemaCon footage, another wasn’t, both left my dying to see more and with a million more questions. Some of which I can ask this weekend. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 6, 2019

The short screening of Avengers Endgame has shown that Tony Stark and Nebula on the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Benatar. After watching the trailer, it is known that both the two are stranded in the space and somehow they eventually made themselves back to the earth.

Just saw about 10 minutes of #avengersendgame at @DisneyStudios. The first 5 minutes was what appeared to be the beginning of the movie and the second 5 minutes was what I had previously seen at #CinemaCon. Not allowed to say anything specific but if I had to grade the footage A+ pic.twitter.com/tgSYMU1kKy — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 6, 2019

Avengers: Endgame will complete Marvel’s Infinity Saga, which comprises of 22 films. It stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and others.

I saw some #AvengersEndgame footage tonight. I’d rather let you see it for yourself than describe it in detail. It was simultaneously tragic and sweet. I’m beyond impressed and I’ve got even more questions now than I had going in. Can’t wait to see the rest! pic.twitter.com/aOQRBfZLBO — Sean Gerber (@MrSeanGerber) April 6, 2019

Avengers Endgame is said to be the longest Marvel film and one of the biggest blockbuster of 2019. The film is scheduled to be released on April 26.

The Endgame ‘s director Joe Russo has said that all the crew has worked hard and kept the script secret. He said that along with his brother Anthony Russo were so obsessive about it. He claimed that none of the actors has actually read the real scripts of the film. They only read the scenes they had to perform. Joe revealed in his latest interview with the media.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More