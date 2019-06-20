President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige has recently revealed that Avengers Endgame will be re-released in theatres with an all-new end-credit scene along with a few more surprises on June 28, 2019.

Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, recently revealed that the smash hit Avengers Endgame will be re-released in cinemas with a post-credit scene which was surprisingly missing from the original film. Along with this, the film will also feature a few more surprises to make the experience of repeat viewers worthwhile.

Although the re-release is not an extended cut, Marvel promises fans unseen deleted scenes in addition to a little tribute at the end of the film. The film will be re-released with the new cut on June 28, later this month.

Feige, in an interview with a leading daily, announced the re-release date which has led to fan excitement for the film being rekindled yet again. Currently, the superhero film is in an ongoing battle with James Cameron’s 2012 sci-fi film Avatar for the highest grossing film of all time.

Cameron’s cinematic masterpiece stands at a mind-numbing $2.78 billion dollars, with Endgame being close behind at $2.44 billion, with a $42 million deficit between the two.

Estimates preceding the disclosure of the re-release stated that Endgame’s chances to overtake Avatar were slim but the re-release might breathe new life into the film’s performance.

With the release of Toy Story 4 on the horizon, Avengers Endgame needs a miracle to overtake its competition. The animated film will reboot after 9 long years, undoubtedly serving as stiff competition to the superhero flick.

Even with all the ongoing ruckus, Anthony Russo, the director of Endgame has stated that the earnings of his film are not his primary focus. He further stated that the film has exceeded all expectations and that he has no regrets in making the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App