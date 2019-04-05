Avengers Endgame: South stars Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea Jeremiah have been roped in by Marvel India to dub for Tamil Avengers Endgame. In the film, Vijay Sethupathi will dub for Iron Man while Andrea Jeremiah will dub for Black Widow. The official announcement was made last night at an event in Chennai. Avengers: Endgame will release on April 26.

The excitement for Avengers: Endgame in India is on an all-time high. As the film gears to hit the screens on April 26, Marvel India has roped in South stars Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea Jeremiah to dub for Iron Man and Black Widow to dub the Tamil version of the film. The official announcement of the collaboration was made last night at an event in Chennai that saw Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, A R Rahman and AR Murugadoss’s son Dileepan in attendance.

Expressing her excitement, Andrea shared a selfie with A R Rahman and Vijay Sethupathi on her Instagram account and said that she is super excited to be dubbing in Tamil for Black Widow in Avengers Endgame. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared photos from the event on his official Instagram account.

Earlier, A R Murgadoss and A R Rahman had come on board to pen the dialogues for Tamil Avengers: Endgame and croon the official Marvel anthem respectively. The Avengers: Endgame anthem was also launched last night at the event. Speaking about the film, A R Murgadoss had earlier said that he has always admired the story, spectacle and scale of Marvel movies. He exclaimed that Avengers: Endgame is going to be one film that will make the entire country excited.

Being a writer, filmmaker and a fan, he is thrilled to be a part of Avengers that brings together characters like Iron Man, Captain America and Thor, added Murgadoss. Avengers: Infinity War, which is the predecessor of Avengers: Endgame, emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India. On his visit to India, Avengers filmmaker Joe Russo had earlier revealed to a news portal that he loved the cinematography of Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg and a particular scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron is inspired by Rajinikanth’s Robot. However, the shot could not make it to the final cut.

