Avengers Endgame world premiere: The much anticipated Hollywood film, Avenger Endgame is just three days away from hitting the silver screens and fans have gone crazy with their expectations from the film. Recently, the stars of Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Endgame made stylish appearances at the world premiere. Have a look at the pictures:

Avengers Endgame world premiere: The most awaited film of 2019, Avengers: Endgame is just 3 days away from hitting the silvers screens and fans just can’t keep calm for the much anticipated Hollywood film. Amidst this excitement, the premiere of the film is currently in progress and stars are leaving no stone unturned to impress fan with their smashing entries on the red carpet. Starting from Chris Evans who plays the role of Captain America to Chris Hemsworth who plays Thor, were looking dapper at the premiere launch event, dressed in stylish blue suits. The female stars also left no stone unturned to sizzle the event with their hot attires.

Meanwhile, Incredible Hilk aka Mark Ruffalo also appeared dressed in a purple suit with tumble hair and beard. Not only this, the man behind Marvel Cinematic Universe, who is also known as the godfather as well Robert Downey Jr also made a smashing entry at the launch event. Dressed in a golden shirt and black suit, Robert represented his various descriptions of being genius, billionaire and playboy well. Tony Stark also arrived at the premiere with the same attitude and flair as he did in the first Iron Man.

Also, the female stars like Scarlett Johansson also appeared at the event and dazzled in the event wearing a silver side slit gown with Elizabeth Olsen who rocked the event wearing a blue stylish gown.

The much-anticipated film will hit the silver screen on April 26, 2019. Not just international fans, Marvel fans in India are also very much excited for the film to release. After seeing the excitement level, the makers of the film opened advanced booking of the film in India on platforms like PayTM and BookMyShow at 12 am on Saturday and within no time the all the tickets of the show got sold up.

The makers of the film have also decided to increase the number of screenings to accommodate the increasing demand for the Hollywood film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App