Thor aka Chris Hemsworth wishes Shamita Shetty on Instagram and is the cutest thing on the Internet right now. Chris was recently seen in Ahmedabad shooting for his upcoming Netflix film Dhaka which will also include Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpai and Randeep Hooda. Shamita Shetty was seen celebrating her Birthday in Phuket, Thailand with her squad.

Shamita Shetty got a surprising present on her 40th birthday. Chris Hemsworth who played the character Thor (God of thunder) in Marvel series Avengers wished her through Instagram. Bollywood celebrities gave their awe comments on the post. Sister Shilpa Shetty left a comment on her post saying how much jealous she is because of this, also Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra said on the post when the son of Lightening (Thor) wishes you a happy birthday you know it’s going to be a powerful year ahead. Shamita’s close friend and actress Sameera Reddy also left a comment on the post saying Hell yeah!! You lucky girl!

Shamita made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with the blockbuster Mohabbatien. The stunning diva recently made a wild card entry in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi show. She was also seen in TV shows like Big Boss 3 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 8.

Chris Hemsworth visited India last year for the shoot of his upcoming Netflix film Dhaka. Indian actors Manoj Bajpai and Randeep Hooda are also part of this film. The shoot took place in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Earlier in 2015, Chris visited India when he travelled to Delhi, Agra, Leh, Goa and Dharamshala. Not only this, Chris was so impressed with India and its culture that he named his daughter India Rose Hemsworth.

