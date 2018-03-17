Avengers: Infinity War breaks pre-sales records; charts on top in less than 6 hours
Black Panther will mark the beginning of superhero movies for 2018 as Marvel Studios gear up to release Ant-Man and the Wasp and Venom along with this. Avengers: Infinity War, the first superhero movie with all the MCU characters coming together, releases on April 27 and the tickets went on pre-sale onFriday. Its advance ticket sale are already breaking every superhero movie record ever on Fandango.
Avengers: Infinity War beats Justice League in pre-sales
The movie, directed by the Russo brothers, is Marvel’s biggest film yet. It combines characters from all of its franchises, includingGuardians of the Galaxyand its latest runaway hit, Black Panther, which has become the second-biggest superhero movie of all time domestically, toppingThe Dark Knightand trailing only 2012’sThe Avengers.Black Pantherhas grossed more than $1.1 billion worldwide and is looking to claim its fifth weekend at No. 1 at the box office. Avengers: Infinity Waropens April 27.ALSO READ: Thanos has an incredible amount of screen time, says Avengers: Infinity War director Joe Russo
Speaking to Fandango, Director Joe Russo reinstated that fact and also added that apart from the Mad Titan, Thor will have the most screen space. “So I think Thanos has an incredible amount of screen time, and I think you’ll find that Thor has a really interesting arc in the film. He hasn’t been at the forefront of other Avengers movies but he certainly has a very important role in this film. So I’ll say, Thanos and Thor,” he said while speaking about the screen time. It makes sense – Thor is the one who stumbled upon Thanos’ ship in Ragnarok’s post-credits scene. It is the God of Thunder who meets the Guardians of the Galaxy, is later joined by other Avengers to participate in the Infinity War.