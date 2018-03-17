Marvel released a new trailer on Friday evening and along with that opened its pre-sales on Fandango. It took just six hours for the Marvel film to become Fandango’s fastest-selling superhero movie in the first 24 hours of presales. Avengers: Infinity War has already broken ticket seller Fandango’s record for the fastest-selling superhero movie in the first 24 hours of presales. And it only took six hours, following tickets going on sale at 6 a.m. PT Friday. Infinity War tops the record previously held by Warner Bros.’ Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice , followed by fellow Marvel Studios film Black Panther .

Speaking to Fandango, Director Joe Russo reinstated that fact and also added that apart from the Mad Titan, Thor will have the most screen space. “So I think Thanos has an incredible amount of screen time, and I think you’ll find that Thor has a really interesting arc in the film. He hasn’t been at the forefront of other Avengers movies but he certainly has a very important role in this film. So I’ll say, Thanos and Thor,” he said while speaking about the screen time. It makes sense – Thor is the one who stumbled upon Thanos’ ship in Ragnarok’s post-credits scene. It is the God of Thunder who meets the Guardians of the Galaxy, is later joined by other Avengers to participate in the Infinity War.

