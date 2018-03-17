The movie, directed by the Russo brothers, is Marvel’s biggest film yet. It combines characters from all of its franchises, including Guardians of the Galaxy and its latest runaway hit, Black Panther, which has become the second-biggest superhero movie of all time domestically, topping The Dark Knight and trailing only 2012’s The Avengers. Black Panther has grossed more than $1.1 billion worldwide and is looking to claim its fifth weekend at No. 1 at the box office. Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.ALSO READ: Thanos has an incredible amount of screen time, says Avengers: Infinity War director Joe Russo

Speaking to Fandango, Director Joe Russo reinstated that fact and also added that apart from the Mad Titan, Thor will have the most screen space. “So I think Thanos has an incredible amount of screen time, and I think you’ll find that Thor has a really interesting arc in the film. He hasn’t been at the forefront of other Avengers movies but he certainly has a very important role in this film. So I’ll say, Thanos and Thor,” he said while speaking about the screen time. It makes sense – Thor is the one who stumbled upon Thanos’ ship in Ragnarok’s post-credits scene. It is the God of Thunder who meets the Guardians of the Galaxy, is later joined by other Avengers to participate in the Infinity War.

