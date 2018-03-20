With Infinity War, Russo says he and his filmmaking brother set out to tell a story that audiences weren’t expecting, and the story is told from the point of view of a villain, which they think is also really unique and risky for a commercial film that will surprise the audience. The interview also touches on the heist movie, Wakanda’s ongoing presence in the overall MCU narrative, and the superhero team-ups ahead.

The world is counting down to April 27 when they will finally get to sit and watch Avengers: Infinity War, especially after the final trailer was released on Saturday. As the world waits, more scoop is coming our way from Joe Russo, one half of the director duo of Russo Brothers has revealed details on the upcoming, highly anticipated film to Fandango. From the official runtime to who gets the most screen time, he has shared it all with fans get even more excited about the film. The third Avengers film will be 156 minutes long (2 hours 36 minutes). It is the longest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, followed closely by Captain America: Civil War (2 hours 28 minutes), Avengers (2 hours 23 minutes) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2 hours 22 minutes). The runtime also includes the post-credits.

The longest runtime ever makes sense as Avengers: Infinity War will be bringing in several different storylines of the intergalactic guardians, the Asgardian refugees, the Wakandan tribes, the teenager from Queens, the business manganate from New York, the time traveler from Himalayas and more. Russo didn’t give any concrete figures but took two names when asked which character will have the most screen time. The frightful villain, whose arrival was built up for years in the films, Thanos will take center stage in the movie.

“I think Thanos has an incredible amount of screen time,” Russo said, called Infinity War Thanos’ movie. The film will be told from his perspective, a new trick that worked quite well for last month’s blockbuster, Black Panther. “(We) tell a story that [audiences] weren’t expecting, and the story is told from the point of view of a villain, which I think is also really unique and risky for a commercial film that will surprise the audience,” Russo said in the interview.

Apart from Thanos, Russo also took Thor’s name as one of the pivotal characters of the film. “(He) has a really interesting arc in the film. He hasn’t been at the forefront of other Avengers movies but he certainly has a very important role in this film,” he said. What about Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanov or Bruce Banner? Sadly, one of the series veterans is likely to be killed off in the film.

As for the unlikely pairings that show a lot of promise, Russo suggested it’d be fun to watch the two ex-Sherlock Holmes together. “I think Tony Stark and Doctor Strange is a really interesting pairing and a really compelling pairing. It’s a bit of an odd couple, and we used to reference DeNiro and Grodin from Midnight Run, so it’s a somewhat contentious clash of egos, but very interesting and it has a big impact on the story,” he said.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27 and stars Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Josh Brolin, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan and more.

