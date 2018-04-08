After the groundbreaking release of Black Panther, Marvel is gearing up for the time Avengers: Infinity War breaks all records. The most anticipated movie of the year sees the entire Marvel universe come together in a movie for the first time. The superhero movie is set to fire up the box office on April 27 worldwide and with less than 30 days to go a new trailer has been released.

Marvel has officially gone too far with the TV spots they are releasing. A new one was released today and honestly, there was no need for it, people are already hyped for the release and these are now acting as spoilers for the fans 19 days before the big release on April 27. This week alone we’ve seen new posters, new images, two new TV spots, and now, here is another TV spot for Avengers: Infinity War. The centerpiece of the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the third Avengers movie will unite Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in an epic action scene set in Wakanda, the fictional nation we were introduced to in Black Panther recently.

The one-minute trailer sets the stage – on one side is Thanos and his army, out to capture all the Infinity Stones, and on the other side are the Avengers. We see Iron Man, Captain America, War Machine, Black Widow, Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk and leading the charge is Chadwick Boseman’s, Black Panther. As the evil forces descend upon the Earth, T’Challa unites the heroes in a chant as they form the last stand. If you thought the Battle of New York at the end of the first Avengers movie or the Berlin airport sequence in Captain America: Civil War was epic, this seems to be even bigger.

And as with the first two Avengers movies, we get a new hero shot of all the characters in one glorious frame. “Where will you be,” the titles on the trailer ask, “when it all ends?” The film is being built up as a culmination of a decade of groundwork – even though a fourth Avengers movie is going to arrive in one year. But because Marvel is being so secretive about the title of that film – it is expected to close this chapter in the saga – fans are expecting major plot twists to happen in Infinity War.

But after tantalizing us with full-blown action, the trailer ends with a joke, by Okoye of all people. “When you said Wakanda was going to open its doors to the world this is not what I imagined,” she says, referring to T’Challa’s decision to open trade for the first time at the end of Black Panther. “What did you imagine,” T’Challa asks. “The Olympics… maybe a Starbucks,” she says.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Tom Hiddleston.

