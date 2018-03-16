After the groundbreaking release of Black Panther, Marvel is gearing up for the time Avengers: Infinity War breaks all records. The most anticipated movie of the year sees the entire Marvel universe come together in a movie for the first time. The superhero movie is set to fire up the box office on April 27 worldwide and with less than 50 days to go a new trailer has been released.

While most of the Marvel fans are counting down days to April 27, Avengers: Infinity War is going to be released sooner than you think. So as the end of the tunnel approaches, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) released the final trailer before the release today. The movie that is anticipated to be the biggest Marvel release ever brings together every superhero in the MCU universe from all the Avengers to the Guardians of the Galaxy to Doctor Strange to Black Panther to fight against one common enemy, Thanos.

The trailer released today adds more to the previous three clips that have been released (1 trailer, 1 Super Bowl teaser, and 1 TV spot). The trailer showcases Gamora revealinv everything there is ti know about Thanos to Tony Stark as all the superheros gear up to fight against the biggest villian theu have ever faced.

The trailer also shows Captain America fighting against Thanos as he reaches Wakanda. SpiderMan and Dr. Strange exchange introduction as Thanos gets in the mood to destroy them all. The world is going to see the biggest MCU fight ever and we cannot wait!

According to Don Cheadle, who plays War Machine in the Marvel movies, the cast shot one action set-piece that features over 40 superheroes. Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Chris Pratt (Starlord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Vin Diesel (Groot), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Paul Bettany (Vision), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlett Witch), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), and Tom Hiddleston (Loki).

