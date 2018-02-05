Avengers: Infinity War has been the most anticipated release since Marvel Universe announced the movie and while it will release on April 27 in India, fans went berserk when the first trailer dropped two months ago and now another teaser has been dropped during the SuperBowl and it is the coming together of the entire Marvel universe comic book fans have been waiting for and the 30 seconds don’t disappoint.

Two months after Marvel and Disney revealed the first official trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, we, at last, have another take at the up and coming blockbuster. Another teaser dropped amid the Super Bowl and despite the fact that it’s short, it packs in more epic-per-second than pretty much anything you’ll ever observe. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (Captain America: Civil War), the superhero movie unites the greater part of the major saints from all sides of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they endeavor to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin) from gathering the greater part of the Infinity Stones and wrecking everything in his way — and that certainly incorporates Earth.

It’s altogether been prompting this (and 2019’s Avengers 4), as we’ll see Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and whatever remains of the Avengers collaborate with any semblance of Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Also, that is simply beginning to expose what’s underneath. Will they all get along? All things considered, the last time we saw the Avengers, they were partly separated by the occasions of Captain America: Civil War. While we see Iron-Man and Doctor Strange working side by side, as Guardians of the Galaxy figure it out with Thor, the teaser also reveals Captain America’s new in-built shield courtesy of Black Panther

In any case, in the event that focused on the primary trailer, we see that Iron Man utilizes the telephone that Cap gave him toward the finish of that film to call for help. Appears like they’ll set their disparities aside to address the impending doom of all mankind. Brolin already said he was “overwhelmed” by the content, which will place Thanos in the spotlight like never before. In the meantime, Pratt, who plays Star-Lord, said Infinity War is “precisely what the fans need.” We’ll discover for ourselves when the film hits theatres on April 27, 2018.