The audiences are going to get a new relationship in Avengers: Infinity War. One of the couples of the comics that’s finally making it to the big screen is the relationship between Scarlet Witch and the Vision. Collider recently spoke to Paul BetanyElizabeth Olsen about the relationship between the two characters. Bettany talked about his Vision is on a quest to understand humanity and Wanda is there to help.

Till Marvel releases Avengers: Infinity War on April 27 which leaves less than a month now, audiences are reading everything that the actors are putting out. Every other day some or the other actors come out with a different angle on the movie.While that is on-going, fans are on a roll with their own fan theories on who will survive the war against Thanos and who will the ones that perish in the first part of the movie, given all the contracts are ending after the fourth film. The latest fan-favorites are Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision.

Vision is a walking MacGuffin since he has an Infinity Stone stuck to his head. Thanos wants it and that puts Vision’s life in danger. Speaking to Collider, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany spoke about the relationship between the two characters. “I think that Vision’s been on this quest to understand what being human is, and I think Scarlet Witch [has] in a large degree helped him figure that out and what love is. ‘I wanna know what love is?’ is in the movie, that’s the scene the paparazzi [shot]. ‘I wanna know what love is?’ Yeah, so they’re trying to figure that out […] they’re very much in love at this point,” Bettany said.

Elizabeth also spoke about the relationship, “Oh yeah! Yeah, that is fun. It just feels like you have something really specific to work with all the time. And that feels nice. There’s like an anchor point to everything, which is what you’re constantly looking for when you’re doing these movies. What anchors you to a grounded reality? And you have that throughout the whole film. You have your partner, your life partner with you by your side, and that creates a different kind of stakes, as well.”

