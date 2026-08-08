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Home > Entertainment News > Avika Gor Hospitalised With Dengue After 5 Days Of High Fever, Husband Milind Chandwani Says ‘I’m Proud Of You’

Avika Gor Hospitalised With Dengue After 5 Days Of High Fever, Husband Milind Chandwani Says ‘I’m Proud Of You’

Television actor Avika Gor has been hospitalised after battling a high fever for five days. Her husband, Milind Chandwani, revealed that she was diagnosed with dengue after continuing to work on pending projects despite being unwell.

Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani (Photo:X)
Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 14:14 IST

Television actor Avika Gor has been hospitalised after suffering from a high fever for five days, with her husband Milind Chandwani revealing that she has been diagnosed with dengue. Despite running a fever as high as 103–104 degrees, the actor continued to honour professional commitments before finally seeking hospital care. Milind shared the update on Instagram on Friday, praising Avika for her commitment to her work while asking fans to pray for her recovery.

Avika Gor continued shooting despite 104-degree fever

According to Milind, Avika spent several days working despite being seriously unwell. She completed a pending shoot during the illness, managing to finish two days’ worth of work in a single day. After returning home, she spent a day resting and taking medication. However, she subsequently travelled to Delhi for an advertising shoot despite still having a fever. Avika underwent testing before the trip, and after returning to Mumbai, the reports confirmed dengue.

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Milind said he repeatedly suggested postponing the work, assuring her that the producers would understand. However, Avika remained concerned about the potential loss of time and money for others involved in the project. A member of her team who accompanied her to Delhi also revealed that the actor was struggling to stand properly and was surviving largely on ORS while being unable to eat normally.

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A post shared by Milind Chandwani (@milindchandwani)

Milind Chandwani asks fans to pray for Avika

While sharing the health update, Milind praised his wife’s dedication to her profession and said he was proud of the respect she has for her work and other people’s time.

He also urged fans to keep Avika in their prayers as she recovers in hospital. Several industry friends and fans responded to his post with messages wishing the actor a speedy recovery.

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani’s relationship

Avika and Milind first met in Hyderabad through mutual friends and confirmed their relationship publicly in 2020. After dating for nearly five years, the couple got engaged in June 2025 and married in September 2025, with their wedding celebrations taking place on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga. Avika rose to fame as a child actor with Balika Vadhu and later became a familiar face on television through projects including Sasural Simar Ka and Laado 2.

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Avika Gor Hospitalised With Dengue After 5 Days Of High Fever, Husband Milind Chandwani Says ‘I’m Proud Of You’
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Avika Gor Hospitalised With Dengue After 5 Days Of High Fever, Husband Milind Chandwani Says ‘I’m Proud Of You’

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Avika Gor Hospitalised With Dengue After 5 Days Of High Fever, Husband Milind Chandwani Says ‘I’m Proud Of You’
Avika Gor Hospitalised With Dengue After 5 Days Of High Fever, Husband Milind Chandwani Says ‘I’m Proud Of You’
Avika Gor Hospitalised With Dengue After 5 Days Of High Fever, Husband Milind Chandwani Says ‘I’m Proud Of You’
Avika Gor Hospitalised With Dengue After 5 Days Of High Fever, Husband Milind Chandwani Says ‘I’m Proud Of You’

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