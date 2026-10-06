Avinash Mishra-Eisha Singh Timeline: From ‘Just Friends’ To ‘I Love You Baby’, How Their Equation Changed

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh have been the subject of rumours about their relationship for almost two years now, but their equation has always been far more complicated than what the world outside knows. Avinash and Eisha started getting close while shooting for Bigg Boss 18, and from there, their friendship became one of the major topics of the show. Their repeated appearances together and music projects have time and again led to rumours that there may actually be something between them.

The only constant thing which they have maintained whenever the rumours about their relationship have surfaced is that they are just good friends. However, a viral clip from their victory party of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has once again changed things. Here is how their equation has changed.

When did Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh meet?

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh made a name for themselves on Bigg Boss 18 as their friendship slowly caught the limelight. As the duo maintained that their connection was one of friendship, people kept guessing whether or not there could be some romantic interest between them. This equation carried on even when they exited the show.

When did dating rumours around Avinash and Eisha grow?

The speculation did not end with Bigg Boss 18. The two continued to appear together and collaborated on projects, while pictures and social media posts gave fans more reasons to believe that their relationship might have moved beyond friendship.

At one point, even engagement rumours began circulating after the actors shared pictures connected to a wedding-themed music video. But Eisha later clarified that the images were part of the song’s promotion and not an actual engagement.

What did Avinash say about Eisha in June 2026?

This was perhaps the clearest denial from Avinash. In June 2026, amid dating and engagement rumours, Avinash said that he was single and described Eisha as a “very good friend.”

He also explained that the wedding-style pictures that had fuelled speculation were connected to a music video. So, at that point, the public version of their relationship was clear: close friends, but not a couple.

What happened after Avinash won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

Things became noticeably more emotional after Avinash emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Eisha was present during the celebrations, and videos of the two together quickly caught attention. Avinash was seen embracing her after his victory, while Eisha also celebrated his win on social media.

The moments once again put their equation under the spotlight.

What happened between Avinash and Eisha at the victory party?

Then came the moment that has changed the conversation. In a video from the celebrations, Avinash thanked Eisha for her support and said he was grateful and blessed to have her in his life.

When Eisha and others prompted him to continue, Avinash said, “I love you, baby.” Eisha replied, “Okay, I love you too.” Interestingly, Avinash then appeared to ask people not to post the video. It nevertheless surfaced online and quickly went viral.

Are Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh officially dating?

That is the question everyone is asking — but there is still a distinction worth making. The viral exchange is certainly more personal and direct than their earlier public interactions. However, neither Avinash nor Eisha has, in the reports currently available, issued a formal statement saying that they are officially in a relationship.

That makes the contrast all the more interesting. From Bigg Boss 18 friendship, to months of speculation, to Avinash insisting in June that they were “just very good friends,” their latest “I love you” exchange has taken their equation into very different territory.

Whether it is finally an official relationship or simply two close friends sharing an unusually affectionate moment, the timeline has certainly changed. For now, the biggest twist in the Avinash-Eisha story is that the pair who once repeatedly asked everyone to see them as friends are now giving fans a very different moment to talk about.

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