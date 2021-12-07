Many of us are familiar with the quote, “Dream big, stay positive, work hard and enjoy the journey.” The quote has some value as it has inspired many people to do extraordinary things though they came from an ordinary background. The journey of Awanish Singh, a renowned Indian YouTuber, is one such story of a young boy hailing from a not-so-rich background but through his hard work, dedication, and passion reaching the height of fame and success.

Awanish Singh is a small-town boy hailing from Ghazipur district in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Since he was a child, he had dreams to pursue acting as a career. However, his family and financial conditions always held him back from doing so. His parents, Manishkumar Singh and Ajita Singh forced him to become a graduate in BA LLB believing that it would help him to have a good future. But Awanish never really gave up on his acting dream. While in his first year of law course, he enrolled himself in the drama plays carried out by the drama society. Owing to his love for acting, many people advised him to go to Mumbai to pursue acting. However, when he opened up about his family background, they suggested he start a YouTube channel instead. This way he could do acting without having to invest any money in it.

Awanish took the advice given to him and started a YouTube channel of his own in November 2016 but he didn’t post any content on it for nearly two months. He took YouTube seriously as a career and started posting content on it at the end of January 2017. It was difficult for him as there were hardly 800-900 subscribers when he began posting content on his channel but as people started to like his content the number kept on growing. In his family, only his mother knew about his YouTube venture as he knew that if his channel grew the rest of the family members will naturally come to know about it. Most of his early YouTube content was videos based on UP slang and they were received well by the audience.

In the next one year or so, the number of subscribers on his channel grew to a whopping 900k-1million. Soon, he understood that it was necessary to bring variations in his content form as people would get bored by watching the same type of content every time. As a result, he began working on making short films and eventually released his first short film called ‘The Life Recall’ on his YouTube channel. The short film portrayed the stories of why people get addicted to drugs at an early age. When Awanish released his short film, there was no other renowned Indian YouTuber in the genre and his efforts were appreciated by the audience. He was the first youngest Indian Youtuber to gain 1 million subs in the entertainment genre. As of now, Awanish has managed to gain 2+ million subscribers on his YouTube channel, 1+ million followers on Facebook, and 150k+ followers on Instagram.

Besides his YouTube career, he also wanted to do something in the Rap scene. He already had the experience of writing short songs and poems since he was a child. So, he wanted to promote rap by enlisting various lyricists to transform his stories into songs and putting them on his YouTube channel in his way. But after spending a few days with some underground rappers, he came to know that they could not do justice to his stories. So, he started studying how to work with beats and stuff for over six months and started to compose rap and write songs on his own. Today, he has even made his first rap album and it is set to release by the end of 2021. He is the first mainstream YouTuber who has turned into a rapper.

Despite having become successful, Awanish has a humble and kind nature. He loves spending time with his family members in Varanasi whenever it is possible as he stays far away from them in Delhi. He loves traveling on his bike and cherishing moments with his pet dog Rolex. He is a true animal lover and does whatever he can to help the ones in need. Due to his humble nature yet talented mind, Awanish is a truly inspiring soul.