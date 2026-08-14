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Home > Entertainment News > Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Emraan Hashmi-Disha Patani Film Eyes Rs 15-18 Crore Opening Despite Mixed Reviews

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Emraan Hashmi-Disha Patani Film Eyes Rs 15-18 Crore Opening Despite Mixed Reviews

Awarapan 2 may have received a mixed response from critics, but the Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani-led sequel appears to have found strong interest among moviegoers. Early estimates suggest the film could open in the Rs 15-18 crore range on Day 1.

Awarapan 2 (Photo:X)
Awarapan 2 (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 19:15 IST

The numbers are beginning to look promising for Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani’s Awarapan 2. Despite mixed reactions to its trailer, songs and early reviews, the Nitin Kakkar-directed romantic action drama has reportedly recorded encouraging advance bookings ahead of its theatrical release. Early trade estimates currently put its opening-day collection at around Rs 15-18 crore, although the final figure could move higher if evening and night shows see stronger occupancy.

For a franchise whose first instalment arrived nearly two decades ago, that would be a notable start.

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Awarapan 2 Box Office: Can It Touch Rs 18 Crore On Day 1?

The film’s opening will depend heavily on how it performs across the major evening and night shows. If the momentum from advance bookings translates into footfalls, Awarapan 2 could potentially exceed the current Rs 15-18 crore projection. The film is also facing competition from Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 at the box office. Early expectations suggest Awarapan 2 has the advantage when it comes to opening-day numbers.

Awarapan 2 vs Awarapan: A Big Leap For The Franchise

The original Awarapan, released in 2007, developed a cult following over the years despite its modest theatrical run. The film’s worldwide lifetime gross is estimated at roughly Rs 12-12.5 crore. That puts the sequel’s projected first-day haul in an interesting perspective: Awarapan 2 could potentially earn more in one day than its predecessor managed throughout its entire theatrical run.

Awarapan 2 Budget And Reviews

While the makers have not officially disclosed the film’s budget, reports peg the production cost at approximately Rs 45 crore. If the current opening projections hold, the sequel could make a significant dent in that figure during its first weekend. Critically, however, the response has been uneven. Free Press Journal awarded the film 2.5 stars, praising Emraan’s presence while criticising its predictable twists and screenplay.

For now, the real test begins at the ticket counter: can Awarapan 2 turn fan nostalgia into a genuine box-office success?

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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Emraan Hashmi-Disha Patani Film Eyes Rs 15-18 Crore Opening Despite Mixed Reviews
Tags: Awarapan 2Awarapan 2 CollectionBollywoodbox officedisha pataniEmraan Hashmi

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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Emraan Hashmi-Disha Patani Film Eyes Rs 15-18 Crore Opening Despite Mixed Reviews

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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Emraan Hashmi-Disha Patani Film Eyes Rs 15-18 Crore Opening Despite Mixed Reviews
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Emraan Hashmi-Disha Patani Film Eyes Rs 15-18 Crore Opening Despite Mixed Reviews
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Emraan Hashmi-Disha Patani Film Eyes Rs 15-18 Crore Opening Despite Mixed Reviews
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Emraan Hashmi-Disha Patani Film Eyes Rs 15-18 Crore Opening Despite Mixed Reviews

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