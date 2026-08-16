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Home > Entertainment News > Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 55 Crore In India, Maintains Big Lead Over Batwara 1947

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 55 Crore In India, Maintains Big Lead Over Batwara 1947

Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 2: Emraan Hashmi’s sequel collected Rs 33.75 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day India net total to Rs 55.75 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 72.90 crore.

Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2, Image Credits- IMDb
Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 12:22 IST

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: There doesn’t seem to be any letdown in the performance of Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 at the ticket windows. Following the actor’s biggest opening, the romantic action sequel made yet another big move on Saturday and has passed the Rs 55 crore mark in India in just two days.

As per Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 raked in an estimated Rs 33.75 crore net from India in Day 2 and brought up its India net total in two days to Rs 55.75 crore. The India gross collection of the film stands at Rs 66.90 crore approx.

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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

The movie started off with Rs 22 crore net in India on the Friday opening day. The Saturday saw a good improvement due to the holiday of Independence Day along with the immense nostalgia factor associated with the 2007 movie.  The film bagged another Rs 33.75 crore on its first Saturday.

The day-wise collection now stands at:

Day 1: Rs 22 crore
 Day 2: Rs 33.75 crore
 Total: Rs 55.75 crore net

For Emraan Hashmi, the numbers are particularly significant because Awarapan 2 has already delivered the biggest opening of his career as a lead actor.

Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Crosses Rs 72 Crore

In addition to the domestic collections, the movie is also doing great business outside India. According to reports, Awarapan 2 made an estimated revenue of Rs 3.50 crore abroad on the second day and its foreign total has become approximately Rs 6 crore.

With the numbers from India and outside combined, the worldwide total of the movie has crossed around Rs 72.90 crore after two days. Making more than Rs 70 crore within two days is definitely a good start for Awarapan 2.

Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947: Emraan Hashmi Holds A Clear Lead

The main topic of discussion about Awarapan 2 has been the box office battle that the movie has been having against Batwara 1947 starring Sunny Deol. Both movies released on the same day, but Awarapan 2 continues to be in a comfortable lead.

While Awarapan 2 has earned a net total of Rs 55.75 crore in the Indian box offices within 2 days, Batwara 1947 earns Rs 19.25 crore in the same period of time. The only thing that can be said in favour of the Sunny Deol-starrer is that it has shown a remarkable bounce back on Saturday with a growth of almost 135% over the opening day.

Nostalgia Gives Awarapan 2 A Big Advantage

The first Awarapan, which came out in 2007, had managed to create a cult audience owing to Emraan Hashmi’s performance as well as the music of the film. However, what is important about the sequel is the return of Emraan Hashmi as Shivam, and this nostalgic factor seems to work in reality as well. Another point worth mentioning here is the mixed review of the film from the critics, despite which the audience of the franchise has helped keep up the numbers.

Can Awarapan 2 Deliver A Massive Opening Weekend?

But after garnering Rs 55.75 crore in just two days, the test now comes on Sunday. If Awarapan 2 continues with the same pace, then it may well end up with a very good weekend collection. But then the biggest challenge will arise on Monday, when the holiday factor ceases and the word-of-mouth popularity of the movie gets to be tested. However, for the time being, Awarapan 2 has established itself clearly as the winner of this Independence Day weekend clash. Batwara 1947 still has to do some catching up in order to be competitive.

ALSO READ: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol Film Jumps 135% To Rs 13.50 Crore, But Can It Catch Awarapan 2?

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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 55 Crore In India, Maintains Big Lead Over Batwara 1947
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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 55 Crore In India, Maintains Big Lead Over Batwara 1947

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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 55 Crore In India, Maintains Big Lead Over Batwara 1947
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 55 Crore In India, Maintains Big Lead Over Batwara 1947
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 55 Crore In India, Maintains Big Lead Over Batwara 1947
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 55 Crore In India, Maintains Big Lead Over Batwara 1947

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