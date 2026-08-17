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Home > Entertainment News > Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 110 Crore Worldwide, Leaves Batwara 1947 Far Behind

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 110 Crore Worldwide, Leaves Batwara 1947 Far Behind

Awarapan 2 has crossed Rs 110 crore worldwide in its opening weekend, while its India net collection stands at Rs 81.75 crore. Emraan Hashmi's film has also built a huge lead over Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947.

Awarapan 2 (Photo:X)
Awarapan 2 (Photo:X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 10:56 IST

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Awarapan 2 starring Emraan Hashmi is a blockbuster on the opening weekend. The film managed to retain its form after making an impressive opening and now has managed to break the 110-crore barrier on the very first weekend itself. Although the film had tough competition from Batwara 1947 starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, the film managed to emerge as the winner of the Independence Day clash at the box office.

According to box office data available on Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 has earned Rs 81.75 crore net in India in the opening weekend itself. The gross collection of the film in India is currently around Rs 98.10 crore, with another Rs 12 crore being added from overseas, which brings the total worldwide gross collection to around Rs 110.10 crore.

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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

Awarapan 2 has earned a net revenue of Rs 26 crore in India on Sunday as per reported by Sacnilk. Although it is less than Saturday’s earnings, the film could manage to stay ahead of its opening day collection.

The Emraan Hashmi starrer started off its collections with Rs 22 crore net and then zoomed to Rs 33.75 crore on Saturday. It saw an improvement in its collections on Saturday thanks to Independence Day as the movie collection reached Rs 26 crore on Sunday.

Awarapan 2 Day-Wise India Net Collection

  • Day 1: Rs 22 crore

  • Day 2: Rs 33.75 crore

  • Day 3: Rs 26 crore

  • Total: Rs 81.75 crore

The film added around Rs 4 crore from overseas markets on its third day alone, helping its worldwide collection cross the Rs 110 crore milestone.

Awarapan 2 Leaves Batwara 1947 Far Behind

The opening weekend has also produced a winner in the battle between Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947. The Sunny Deol-starrer Partition movie has managed to earn Rs 26.50 crore net in India during its first three days. On the other hand, Awarapan 2 has earned Rs 81.75 crore India net, which is more than three times the earnings of the rival film.

What is even more intriguing is that the estimated Sunday collection of Awarapan 2 at Rs 26 crore alone is nearly equal to the Rs 26.50 crore net collection of Batwara 1947 for the whole opening weekend in India. The fact becomes even more intriguing in the light of the fact that Batwara 1947 had begun to show signs of improvement on Saturday after earning Rs 5.75 crore.

Awarapan 2 Gives Emraan Hashmi A Major Box Office Comeback

The opening-weekend performance is equally important to Emraan Hashmi. The first film Awarapan from 2007 did not turn out to be a big hit on the silver screen but was able to create a cult audience base over time. Music, emotions in the story, and Emraan Hashmi’s role as Shivam Pandit were very well liked even after the movie had left the theatres.

Almost two decades later, it seems the same audience interest has resulted in good box office performance of the sequel. In fact, prior to the movie’s release, even the trade had estimated the opening to be around Rs 10-13 crores. The actual opening was much higher at Rs 22 crores.

Monday Becomes The Next Big Test For Awarapan 2

Having managed to breach the Rs 110-crore mark globally on its first weekend, the spotlight is now focused on how well Awarapan 2 is doing on its first Monday. The Independence Day weekend gave Awarapan 2 an ideal release timing, and hence its weekday earnings will be more revealing of its strength.

Nevertheless, it can be said that for the time being, the figures have made a definite impact on Emraan Hashmi’s box office career as well as Awarapan 2’s victory over Batwara 1947.

ALSO READ: Who Was Hayden Panettiere? ‘Heroes’ Actress Dies At 36 Just Days Before Her 37th Birthday

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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 110 Crore Worldwide, Leaves Batwara 1947 Far Behind
Tags: Awarapan 2Emraan Hashmi

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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 110 Crore Worldwide, Leaves Batwara 1947 Far Behind

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Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 110 Crore Worldwide, Leaves Batwara 1947 Far Behind
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 110 Crore Worldwide, Leaves Batwara 1947 Far Behind
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 110 Crore Worldwide, Leaves Batwara 1947 Far Behind
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 110 Crore Worldwide, Leaves Batwara 1947 Far Behind

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