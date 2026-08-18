Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi Film Passes Weekday Test, Crosses Rs 130 Crore Worldwide

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Awarapan 2 starring Emraan Hashmi has made its entry into weekdays after having a successful weekend and is still doing well at the box office. While earning a total of Rs 100 crore worldwide in its first weekend, the film has managed to earn an additional net collection of Rs 9.25 crore in India alone on the Monday.

Thus far, with four days passed, Awarapan 2 has earned Rs 91 crore net in India and has crossed the Rs 130 crore mark worldwide. The movie is just Rs 9 crore away from joining the Rs 100 crore India net club.

Awarapan 2 Earns Rs 9.25 Crore On First Monday

Awarapan 2 collected Rs 9.25 crore net during its fourth day with 10,849 screenings throughout India, as per the data available on trade monitor Sacnilk. The Monday collection followed the Rs 26 crore collection that the movie made on Sunday, giving it a predicted dip.

The film, featuring Emraan Hashmi, had registered Rs 22 crore during its first day and later saw a significant boost in collections on Saturday when it earned Rs 33.75 crore.

Awarapan 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1 – Friday: Rs 22 crore

Day 2 – Saturday: Rs 33.75 crore

Day 3 – Sunday: Rs 26 crore

Day 4 – Monday: Rs 9.25 crore

Total: Rs 91 crore net

The film witnessed a considerable fall from Sunday to Monday, but the first weekday collection has kept its overall total moving towards the next major domestic milestone.

Awarapan 2 Crosses Rs 130 Crore Worldwide

The movie Awarapan 2 has continued to get viewership abroad as well. Awarapan 2 collected Rs 2.50 crore gross abroad in Day 4, and its total collection abroad stands at Rs 21.80 crore. As far as the movie’s Indian gross is concerned, it is currently at Rs 109.02 crore.

Putting together both numbers, Awarapan 2 has managed to collect a gross total of Rs 130.82 crore in four days. This particular achievement makes Awarapan 2 a very important film for Emraan Hashmi. Awarapan 2 has become Emraan Hashmi’s biggest grossing solo film till date.

Emraan Hashmi Film Now Eyes Rs 100 Crore India Net

With Rs 91 crore already bagged, the next obvious goal for Awarapan 2 is Rs 100 crore nett in India, which means that the film has to make Rs 9 crore more. Its performance through Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday would provide a better indication of the film’s future box office potential.

Awarapan 2 Continues Its Strong Box Office Run

Awarapan 2 was released on August 14, with Emraan Hashmi reprising his role as Shivam Pandit, almost two decades after the release of the first film, Awarapan, in 2007. Where the previous film failed at the box office initially but went on to earn a cult following, its sequel has taken a completely different path at the box office. Awarapan 2 has made Rs 130 crore in just four days of its release, with Rs 100 crore net domestically.

The real test now will be whether the film can maintain its momentum through the remainder of its first working week.

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