LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi Film Passes Weekday Test, Crosses Rs 130 Crore Worldwide

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi Film Passes Weekday Test, Crosses Rs 130 Crore Worldwide

Awarapan 2 earned Rs 9.25 crore net on its first Monday, taking its India total to Rs 91 crore. Emraan Hashmi's film has now crossed Rs 130 crore worldwide.

Awarapan 2 (Photo:X)
Awarapan 2 (Photo:X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 09:17 IST

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Awarapan 2 starring Emraan Hashmi has made its entry into weekdays after having a successful weekend and is still doing well at the box office. While earning a total of Rs 100 crore worldwide in its first weekend, the film has managed to earn an additional net collection of Rs 9.25 crore in India alone on the Monday.

Thus far, with four days passed, Awarapan 2 has earned Rs 91 crore net in India and has crossed the Rs 130 crore mark worldwide. The movie is just Rs 9 crore away from joining the Rs 100 crore India net club.

You Might Be Interested In

Awarapan 2 Earns Rs 9.25 Crore On First Monday

Awarapan 2 collected Rs 9.25 crore net during its fourth day with 10,849 screenings throughout India, as per the data available on trade monitor Sacnilk. The Monday collection followed the Rs 26 crore collection that the movie made on Sunday, giving it a predicted dip.

The film, featuring Emraan Hashmi, had registered Rs 22 crore during its first day and later saw a significant boost in collections on Saturday when it earned Rs 33.75 crore.

Awarapan 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1 – Friday: Rs 22 crore
 Day 2 – Saturday: Rs 33.75 crore
 Day 3 – Sunday: Rs 26 crore
 Day 4 – Monday: Rs 9.25 crore

Total: Rs 91 crore net

The film witnessed a considerable fall from Sunday to Monday, but the first weekday collection has kept its overall total moving towards the next major domestic milestone.

Awarapan 2 Crosses Rs 130 Crore Worldwide

The movie Awarapan 2 has continued to get viewership abroad as well. Awarapan 2 collected Rs 2.50 crore gross abroad in Day 4, and its total collection abroad stands at Rs 21.80 crore. As far as the movie’s Indian gross is concerned, it is currently at Rs 109.02 crore.

Putting together both numbers, Awarapan 2 has managed to collect a gross total of Rs 130.82 crore in four days. This particular achievement makes Awarapan 2 a very important film for Emraan Hashmi. Awarapan 2 has become Emraan Hashmi’s biggest grossing solo film till date.

Emraan Hashmi Film Now Eyes Rs 100 Crore India Net

With Rs 91 crore already bagged, the next obvious goal for Awarapan 2 is Rs 100 crore nett in India, which means that the film has to make Rs 9 crore more. Its performance through Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday would provide a better indication of the film’s future box office potential.

Awarapan 2 Continues Its Strong Box Office Run

Awarapan 2 was released on August 14, with Emraan Hashmi reprising his role as Shivam Pandit, almost two decades after the release of the first film, Awarapan, in 2007. Where the previous film failed at the box office initially but went on to earn a cult following, its sequel has taken a completely different path at the box office. Awarapan 2 has made Rs 130 crore in just four days of its release, with Rs 100 crore net domestically.

The real test now will be whether the film can maintain its momentum through the remainder of its first working week.

ALSO READ: Gulzar B’Day SPL: From Painting Damaged Cars In A Garage To Winning An Oscar — The Remarkable Journey Of Sampooran Singh Kalra

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi Film Passes Weekday Test, Crosses Rs 130 Crore Worldwide
Tags: Emraan Hashmi

RELATED News

Alia Bhatt Shares A Glimpse Of ‘Good Old Days’ With Ranbir Kapoor And Raha; Family Vacation Photos Go Viral

Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Looks Beyond Borders: ‘Patriotism Has Many Forms’

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 Success Comes After 23 Years Of Highs And Heartbreaks; Wife Says, ‘Akha Bollywood Ek Taraf Aur…’

Rhea Chakraborty Recalls Her Family’s Struggle After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: ‘They Found Out My Surname’

Rakul Preet Singh Has A Message For Paparazzi After They Mispronounce Her ‘Ramayana’ Character: ‘It’s Surpanakha’

LATEST NEWS

BWF World Championships 2026: Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda in Action — Check India Schedule, Match Timings & Live Streaming

Australia Squad vs Bangladesh: Jake Weatherald Dropped, Matt Renshaw Recalled for Must-Win 2nd Test

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi Film Passes Weekday Test, Crosses Rs 130 Crore Worldwide

Cousin Kills Woman In Burari Over Love Affair Suspicion, Dumps Body In Suitcase

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt IND vs SL Day 4 be Delayed in Galle? Check Latest Forecast

Galle Stadium vs Indian Stadiums: Why Sri Lanka’s Stadium Experience Is Winning Fans During India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

Why Trump Said No To Extending Iran MOU As 60-Day Deadline Passes Amid War With Tehran

Jharkhand Cancels Recruitment Exams: Why Govt Took The Call As DN Mahto Ends Hunger Strike

Casa Pia vs Benfica Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Portuguese Primeira Liga Match Live on TV, Laptop in Portugal, UK, USA, India And More

Pune Sweet Shop 98% Compliant, Yet Licence Suspended; Why Bombay HC Ordered Maharashtra FDA to Pay Rs 5 Lakh

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi Film Passes Weekday Test, Crosses Rs 130 Crore Worldwide

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi Film Passes Weekday Test, Crosses Rs 130 Crore Worldwide

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi Film Passes Weekday Test, Crosses Rs 130 Crore Worldwide
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi Film Passes Weekday Test, Crosses Rs 130 Crore Worldwide
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi Film Passes Weekday Test, Crosses Rs 130 Crore Worldwide
Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi Film Passes Weekday Test, Crosses Rs 130 Crore Worldwide

QUICK LINKS