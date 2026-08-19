Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi Scores First Rs 100 Crore Solo Film, Worldwide Total Nears Rs 145 Crore

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has once again made its impressive box office journey all the more special as it has now become only the second movie of Emraan’s career to cross the Rs 100 crore net figure. This movie is the first one of Emraan as a solo lead to break the barrier of Rs 100 crore net collection in just five days, while the worldwide gross collection of this movie has now become Rs 144.13 crore.

This milestone has special significance for Emraan Hashmi who has had an almost two-decade long career. Despite having worked in successful multi-starrers, Awarapan 2 has now become the first Rs 100 crore India net film for Emraan as a solo hero.

Awarapan 2 Earns Rs 9.75 Crore On Day 5

As per the figures released by box office analyst Sacnilk, the second instalment of the movie Awarapan made a net business of Rs 9.75 crore from India theatres on Day 5 after having 11,060 screenings.

Intriguingly, there was a slight increase on Tuesday compared to Monday when the movie made a business of Rs 9.25 crore in India theatres after Day 4 and increased to Rs 9.75 crore on Day 5. The stability on weekdays after a successful opening weekend implies that the movie is still drawing crowds beyond the festive season.

The India gross business made by Awarapan 2 is now Rs 120.33 crore.

Awarapan 2 Becomes Emraan Hashmi’s First Rs 100 Crore Solo Film

Not only has crossing Rs 100 crore net in India led to a new career milestone for Emraan Hashmi but also Awarapan 2 has turned out to be the first solo-act movie for the actor that crossed Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office. It comes after over two decades of his debut in the field of lead actor and marks a huge commercial victory for the actor.

If you consider the context of the whole franchise, then it becomes even more interesting. In 2007, the first movie of Awarapan was released and while the movie was not very successful at the box office, it went on to earn a cult status with its music, characters and performances of Emraan and Shivam Pandit. After almost two decades, its sequel is enjoying success at the box office.

Awarapan 2 Worldwide Collection Reaches Rs 144.13 Crore

Awarapan 2 is performing strongly outside India as well. The film added Rs 2 crore gross overseas on Day 5, taking its cumulative overseas collection to Rs 23.80 crore. With an India gross of Rs 120.33 crore, its worldwide gross now stands at Rs 144.13 crore. The film is therefore less than Rs 6 crore away from reaching the Rs 150 crore worldwide milestone.

Awarapan 2 Maintains Strong Run After Opening Weekend

The journey of Awarapan 2 at the box office started from a net collection of Rs 22 crore in India and saw tremendous success since then in the Independence Day weekend. After 3 days, the movie managed to make a total collection of Rs 81.75 crore net in India.

Collection was obviously affected once the week started for work, but still the movie has been near the Rs 10 crore mark on both Monday and Tuesday. This performance helped Awarapan 2 cross the Rs 100 crore net mark in only 5 days.

Now, with the Rs 150 crore net mark worldwide almost within reach, the attention will shift towards how the movie performs on Wednesday and Thursday.

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